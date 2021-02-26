Washington – Next Tuesday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi will lead the presentation of the next pro-statehood bill promoted by the leadership of the New Progressive Party (PNP) on the island.

The House bill’s main authors are Democratic Congressman Darren Soto (Florida) and Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, according to Pierluisi. However, in the Senate, a pro-statehood measure would be led by Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich (New Mexico).

The governor’s press secretary, Sheila Angleró, confirmed that Pierluisi plans to travel to Washington on Monday.

Following the November 3 referendum, in which statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote, Pierluisi indicated that it is now up to Congress to offer the admission of Puerto Rico as the 51st state of the United States.

Although the Senate leadership does not support the idea of advancing pro-statehood legislation, Pierluisi had suggested that Heinrich was contemplating introducing his bill in favor of that proposal. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said he is willing to co-sponsor a pro-statehood bill for the island.

Democratic Senators Ron Wyden (Oregon), Brian Schatz (Hawaii), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), and Jeff Merkley (Oregon) have also supported in the past the idea of making Puerto Rico a state, a proposal that sectors of their party perceive as an alternative to win seats in the U.S. Senate.

Heinrich, Wyden, and Schatz introduced in February 2014 a bill seeking to call a federal “statehood: yes-or-no” referendum on the island.

Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, both elected from New York, may also revive revised legislation based on the idea of a Status Convention to be convened by the Puerto Rican government. Velázquez considered filing their bill later this month, but it seems like she will do so in March as well.

The chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), plans to hold a status hearing this year.

At a time of a divided government on the island, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) told El Nuevo Día in December that the November referendum did not reflect the “strong consensus” needed to advance the statehood proposal, and said he is waiting for an agreement on a “fair process”.