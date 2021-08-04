Despite the Oversight Board´s strong opposition, Governor Pedro Pierluisi is determined to keep the Equalization Fund alive, composed of revenue from municipal taxes on movable and immovable property that is distributed among municipalities.

This is one of the pillars of Pierluisi’s administration policy regarding municipalities, which also includes the creation of consortiums, granting memorandums of understanding between the state and municipalities with transfers of funds, exemption of the contribution to the government’s health plan, and forgiving federal loans.

Pierluisi explained that he will use federal funds within his reach to feed the Equalization Fund, and that, when the Board stops operating – the reason why the local government lacks discretion - he would try to reestablish the fund permanently.

“My vision is -and I have been presenting it to the Board- for it to desist from reducing this transfer. My vision is, in due course, once the Board is no longer here, to reestablish that Equalization Fund because it has the proper justification. While that happens, which is what I have been doing, every time I have federal funds available and I have the discretion to allocate them to municipalities, among other needs of the central government, I will be there helping municipalities,” the governor said in an interview with El Nuevo Día at La Fortaleza.

He explained that he intends that fund to remain at between $350 million to $360 million, the total had before the Board -with former governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares´ endorsement- decided to progressively eliminate in 2017. The fund has already been reduced by $272 million, and only $88 million remains available, Pierluisi confirmed.

To achieve this goal, Pierluisi does not seek to confront the Board but plans to use its discretion to allocate money to municipalities.

The governor told this newspaper that he will inject money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into the Equalization Fund. During a press conference yesterday, he specified that it would be a $150 million allocation.

Since the Board did not approve to add resources to the Equalization Fund in the current budget, municipalities’ remittances were reduced, and now mayors must make adjustments in their budgets for this fiscal year, which began on July 1.

But Pierluisi said he intends to ask the Board for a reprogramming of funds once Puerto Rico receives -starting this October- the $3,000 in federal funds, proposed for Medicaid, annually for five years.

The federal allocation that Puerto Rico receives for the local healthcare program will be used to ask the Board to exempt municipalities from the contribution they make today, Pierluisi said. “I will tell the Board that with these additional funds since there is no justification now, we can exempt municipalities from these contributions,” he said.

In the meantime, the governor said he has already asked the federal government to forgive the municipalities’ Community Disaster Loans (CDL).

After Hurricane María, in 2017, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $358 million in CDL to municipalities. Then, in 2020, additional loans were approved for towns with severe damage from the earthquakes that mostly hit the southern region.

That money, as well as other assistance for municipalities, mainly federal aid, has kept municipal finances afloat or brought relief to towns. The governor said he is aware of this reality.

No to the consolidation of municipalities

On the other hand, Pierluisi made it clear that he does not believe in or encourage the consolidation or elimination of municipalities.

He warned that eliminating municipalities requires, according to the Puerto Rico Constitution, to consult the people of Puerto Rico and he said he was confident that there would be no endorsement for it. Nor does he believe in establishing counties, a philosophy promoted by Rosselló Nevares.

“I see municipalities as an extension of the central government. Municipalities provide essential services to the people throughout Puerto Rico, and some of them, precisely those that have fiscal problems, are currently in remote, rural areas. But they are addressing the needs of the people in their region,” he said.

“It is not correct to think that because they are small municipalities or with a limited tax base we have to eliminate them or merge them with larger ones. That is incorrect,” he said.

Mayors welcome Pierluisi´s policies

The presidents of the Federation of Mayors and the Mayors Association, Ángel Pérez and Luis Javier Hernández respectively, were pleased with Pierluisi’s policy on municipal matters.

“It is a very favorable change of position towards municipalities. We have been meeting with him on countless occasions presenting him with the numbers, the fiscal situation of the municipalities, and talking to him about the need for the Equalization Fund,” said Pérez.

Hernández said he was satisfied with the “change of vision” he perceives in this administration. “But I invite the governor to make the Equalization Fund return now (permanently), when working on the plan of adjustment or when the agreement with the bondholders is renegotiated,” he stressed.

When asked if the fiscal deterioration of some municipalities was being ignored, Pierluisi said: “They have to manage what they have well. If they are not managing it well, it is not like they are going to have banks willing to lend them money.”

The governor said his policy is not one of wasting funds or granting unlimited aid to municipalities and their mayors. He also denied that his position regarding the municipalities extends or favors the fiscal crisis in some municipal governments.

“Although I am willing to assist municipalities, this has limits. I am saying that I would be willing to reestablish the Equalization Fund, at the level it was, but no more than that,” he said.

The Equalization Fund totaled $350 million. The next reduction will be $44 million and will have a more severe impact on municipalities that have implemented furloughs.

Pierluisi, who in February signed an agreement with municipalities to decentralize services, such as the cleaning of public roads, stressed that each municipality must implement sound administration.

“The central government cannot be here to rescue poorly managed municipalities. That is not my concept. Municipalities must properly manage resources. What I am saying is that it does not make sense that you suddenly eliminate the only resource you were giving them, which was the Equalization Fund,” he said.

“What does not make sense is that you do not compensate them for services that they are providing and that substitute those that you would be providing. But I will not go any further because we cannot encourage mismanagement. That´s why we have, among other oversight entities, the Comptroller´s Office and the banks, since there is no Government Development Bank here. Private banks will be the first to tell municipalities ‘look, you have to manage better,’” he added.

He said, however, that what his government is looking for is that the municipalities are not left on their own in times of economic hardship.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, more than thirty municipalities operate with fiscal deficit, and the figure may be higher, since its 2019 data. The Office of the Commissioner of Municipal Affairs was the entity that kept that record, but it was eliminated under the Rosselló Nevares administration.

The consortiums proposal

Regarding the concept of consortiums, Pierluisi said he supports the idea for permits issues, energy issues, solid waste management, public safety and to apply for and manage federal funds.

“I will try to encourage them, pespecting municipal autonomy, because this should be voluntary. The Board wants to encourage them economically, and I have to better analyze the Board’s concept because, if there is some type of economic incentive for consortiums, I see it as a good thing,” he said.

Pérez suggested that there should also be consortiums to handle procurement.

In the current budget, the Board separated $22 million to encourage consortiums. The figure will be reviewed annually. According to that, by approving this initiative in the budget, consolidating services, municipalities will be able to significantly reduce costs and generate additional income through economic development and other potential activities.

According to the Board, the creation of consortiums is “voluntary”, and the amount of money that each municipality that accepts consortiums receives will depend on “the savings and income it achieves”. These funds will be available starting in the fourth quarter of 2021, through the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority.

“That provision in the budget to encourage municipal consortiums, which the Board approved, well, we are going to make it a reality. Therefore, I want to go deeper into this... We have to take this from words to action,” Pierluisi said.

“I think it is possible to promote these consortiums. Mayors know that difficult times are coming, that they have been receiving aid, but it is not permanent. Yes, they have my commitment to fight before the Board for the Equalization Fund and, as soon as the Board has left, if state resources allow it, I will re-establish it. The Equalization Fund is wrongly called a subsidy,” he insisted.

Pierluisi recalled that the island already has successful experiences with consortiums, such as the one for permits between Aibonito, Barranquitas, and Comerío, and he recently approved another with the same purpose between Gurabo, Guayama, and Caguas.

Asked about the possibility of creating consortiums to manage human resources, Pierluisi said he does not see it as viable. “One thing is that it is operationally viable, another is that it is politically viable. Usually, mayors want to be the ones who recruit their staff. Usually, they want to be the ones overseeing them,” he argued.

“Maybe in the administration and finance areas there is more receptivity,” he continued.

In response to suggestions from several mayors that, if reductions on aid and imposing obligations continue, some municipalities will have to close operations, Pierluisi said that the consortiums will address that situation. “If that moment comes the solution is the consortiums. Through consortiums, you can substantially reduce municipal spending. You have to be sure that the number of employees is sustainable,” the governor indicated.

“Sound administration, we are going to have to be demanding and watching over it. No one can step over that,” he noted.