The final content of the measure is still unknown and three private firms are assessing the impact it will have on the Treasury and the economy over the next few years.
The final content of the measure is still unknown and three private firms are assessing the impact it will have on the Treasury and the economy over the next few years. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)

People say that “a gift is always welcome,” and it could well apply to the reaction to Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s announcement last week of a tax relief bill he will present to the legislature at the end of the month.

💬See comments