💬See comments
People say that “a gift is always welcome,” and it could well apply to the reaction to Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s announcement last week of a tax relief bill he will present to the legislature at the end of the month.
- ⎙
Sunday, February 12, 2023 - 5:17 p.m.
People say that “a gift is always welcome,” and it could well apply to the reaction to Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s announcement last week of a tax relief bill he will present to the legislature at the end of the month.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: