The main shareholder of Euro Pacific Bank (EPB), Peter Schiff, assured that the decision of the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) that seeks to put an end to the operations of his international financial institution (IFI) seems to respond to pressure from the federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the “technicality” of lack of capital and not to the fact that the institution has facilitated tax evasion and money laundering among the entity’s clients.

In social media over the weekend and in an email to this reporter, Schiff said that OCIF’s regulatory decision puts customer deposits and jobs associated with the IFI at unnecessary risk while losing tax revenues.

He also noted that Puerto Rico’s financial regulator may have felt pressured to close EPB because of the island’s low tax rate policy and its criticism of the island’s tax system and anti-money laundering laws.

Schiff sought to draw a line between the OCIF’s allegations and the investigation for alleged tax evasion and money laundering conducted by the J5 (Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement), a task force of international tax authorities from five different countries: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Australia.

“My bank is being shut down on capital issues alone,” Schiff said, describing the matter as “a technicality.”

“I think OCIF agreed to do this - even though the sale was a much better alternative for all parties - to gain favor with the IRS. Puerto Rico has been under pressure from the IRS for its tax incentives that result in wealthy people like me moving to the island to avoid paying taxes,” Schiff said as he reiterated that in his conversations with OCIF and Commissioner Natalia Zequeira he was never told that he had to provide additional capital.

“Instead of suspending the bank operations abruptly without notice, she (commissioner Zequeira) could have given me 24 hours to bring the additional capital or face closure. I would have provided it (the capital),” he said.

Last Thursday, the OCIF issued a cease-and-desist order and appointed certified public accountant Wigberto López Mender as IFI’s receiver, after concluding that EPB has been operating in insolvency for at least three years. This is the first time that OCIF has appointed a receiver for an IFI. If the OCIF so concludes, the receivership must end with the liquidation of the IFI.

In issuing the order, OCIF also imposed a fine of about $765,000 and ordered the delivery of the reserve certificate required to these entities, which totals another $300,000.

Zequeira announced her decision along with three of the five members of the J5, who praised OCIF’s intervention.

According to the J5, there are over a hundred investigations against Australian and UK citizens who were EPB clients. The authorities, however, did not report how much money they have recovered with the investigation.

Euro Pacific Capital’s global economist and strategist argued that since the J5 has failed to obtain any evidence against EPB, the way forward was to put pressure on the OCIF.

However, the cease-and-desist order, which Schiff may appeal before the Court of Appeals, details months of communications between OCIF and EPB, in which OCIF asked EPB to remedy its deficiencies. Among other things, EPB was not submitting its audited financial statements to the regulator on time and was not correctly calculating metrics to determine IFI’s capitalization, while losses are mounting.

When OCIF received EPB’s audited reports, the external auditors included a qualified opinion in 2019 and 2020 that cast doubt on IFI’s ability to continue going forward, according to the cease-and-desist order.

According to the cease-and-desist order, between last September and November, OCIF objected to EPB’s suggested change of control, as Schiff would maintain a 4.15 percent stake in IFI as part of the agreement with Emergent Technologies & Payments Inc. (EPT). According to OCIF, EPB stated that Schiff would not continue in the entity because of “countless negative international press reports about the institution´s sole shareholder.

“I have become a target for expressing political opinions that they don’t like,” Schiff said, referring to J5.