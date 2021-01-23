After holding a meeting with the Oversight Board to discuss details on Puerto Rico’s public debt adjustment plan, Governor Pedro Pierluisi insisted yesterday that he will only support the new payments schedule to bondholders and creditors in general if the amount is manageable within the government’s budgetary constraints.

The Board should submit its recommendations for adjusting what the government must pay its creditors by February 10 before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who presides over the government’s bankruptcy cases, should receive the Board´s recommendations on what the government must pay its creditors by February 10. The goal is to implement that plan of adjustment this year.

“We discussed the mediation process, which is confidential, and I reiterated that the only way I will support a debt adjustment plan is if the payment is fiscally manageable, that it is an amount of debt that we can pay and that we are not going to default on,” Pierluisi said in a written statement yesterday.

Contrary to his predecessors, the governor did not delegate the government’s representation before the Board so he is holding that position.

On the other hand, the governor affirmed that during the meeting with the members of the entity created by the U.S. Congress to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances, they agreed that the budget his administration recommends for fiscal year 2022, which begins in July, will be filed on February 2.

Originally, the document was to be delivered on January 29, but the Board will hold a public hearing that day.

The governor said he reiterated before the Board his opposition to cutting pensions for government retirees, reducing transfers to municipalities and the University of Puerto Rico, and advocated for more investment in public service.

“To meet commitments, we need a well-compensated workforce,” said Omar Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority “(FAFAA).

The General Fund budget for fiscal year 2022 should be around $9.998 billion, according to the restrictions imposed by the Board. This is similar to the current revenue and expenditure plan.

Marrero indicated that they seek to reprogram items so that, in addition to meeting current expenses, they can finance the debt audit Pierluisi promotes, and initiatives that are requesting the government to declare the emergency over gender violence due to the femicides recorded in Puerto Rico.