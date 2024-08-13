Police activates security plan for the approach of tropical storm Ernesto

Editor’s note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

In view of the arrival of tropical storm Ernesto, Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa activated the agency’s Security Plan on Tuesday, which is designed to support the public and private sector service components that are acting in the midst of the emergency.

In a press release, López Figueroa said that the agency is ready to provide surveillance in commercial areas, shelters, gas stations and fuel suppliers, among other essential and response items.

He added that there is a plan to support the distribution routes of supplies and basic necessities, and that agents from the Highway Patrol and other areas will be assigned to intersections and intermittent traffic lights as required.

“The security plan was created to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, as well as to protect essential services and ensure the arrival of supplies in an agile and efficient manner, in the event that their distribution is activated,” said López Figueroa.

In addition, he affirmed that most of the agents will be working on the streets for 12-hour periods and that uniformed personnel who perform administrative work have been activated to reinforce preventive patrols in the different roads of Puerto Rico.

He also announced that as part of the established plan, the Police will work in coordination with the municipal police and the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), among other state agencies.

“We urge citizens to follow the recommendations of the authorities and to stay informed through the official means of communication. We ask for cooperation and caution on the road. My police officers will be working day and night to protect you and ensure that help reaches those who need it, but it is everyone’s job to contribute so that we can meet these objectives,” said López Figueroa.

The Police Commissioner asked citizens to remain calm, to stay in their homes or in safe places during the passage of the weather phenomenon and to report any situation to the confidential line at 787-343-2020.

