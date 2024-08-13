Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
13 de agosto de 2024
85°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Police activates security plan for the approach of tropical storm Ernesto

Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa indicated that police officers will be working 12-hour shifts and agents will be assigned to intersections that require it, among other measures

August 13, 2024 - 1:05 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa indicated that they are ready to provide surveillance in commercial areas, shelters, gas stations and fuel suppliers, among others. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
By Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Periodista de Breaking Newsyaritza.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: We invite you to stay well informed. Access free of charge to news and updates related to the potential passage of tropical storm Ernesto over Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Subscribe today.

RELATED

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

In view of the arrival of tropical storm Ernesto, Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa activated the agency’s Security Plan on Tuesday, which is designed to support the public and private sector service components that are acting in the midst of the emergency.

In a press release, López Figueroa said that the agency is ready to provide surveillance in commercial areas, shelters, gas stations and fuel suppliers, among other essential and response items.

He added that there is a plan to support the distribution routes of supplies and basic necessities, and that agents from the Highway Patrol and other areas will be assigned to intersections and intermittent traffic lights as required.

“The security plan was created to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, as well as to protect essential services and ensure the arrival of supplies in an agile and efficient manner, in the event that their distribution is activated,” said López Figueroa.

In addition, he affirmed that most of the agents will be working on the streets for 12-hour periods and that uniformed personnel who perform administrative work have been activated to reinforce preventive patrols in the different roads of Puerto Rico.

He also announced that as part of the established plan, the Police will work in coordination with the municipal police and the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), among other state agencies.

“We urge citizens to follow the recommendations of the authorities and to stay informed through the official means of communication. We ask for cooperation and caution on the road. My police officers will be working day and night to protect you and ensure that help reaches those who need it, but it is everyone’s job to contribute so that we can meet these objectives,” said López Figueroa.

The Police Commissioner asked citizens to remain calm, to stay in their homes or in safe places during the passage of the weather phenomenon and to report any situation to the confidential line at 787-343-2020.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Puerto RicoBreaking News
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yaritza Rivera Clemente
Yaritza Rivera ClementeArrow Icon
Periodista loiceña con más de ocho años de experiencia en prensa escrita. Trabajó para el periódico El Vocero cubriendo temas de "breaking news" y Legislatura. En sus años de experiencia, cubrió...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 13 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: