Cooperatives and banks modify operations due to tropical storm Ernesto

A few hours before tropical storm Ernesto is at its closest point to Puerto Rico, the country’s financial institutions have already started their contingency protocols and announced some changes in their operating schedules for this Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Dahlia Torres, executive director of the Association of Credit Union Executives (ASEC), most of the 91 credit unions will operate until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, when the strongest effects of the atmospheric phenomenon are expected, the sector will remain closed.

“As the tropical storm passes, we will let you know if we will be providing regular services on Thursday,” Torres said.

As of Monday’s 5:00 p.m. report, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) maintained a tropical storm warning for the island, which means that in 36 hours, the island could receive storm conditions such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of 45 miles per hour or more.

The ASEC director added that the cooperatives have already initiated their emergency plans, according to the weather forecasts and the areas where the greatest impact is expected.

“It is important for citizens to know that if they have to make any type of transaction tomorrow (Tuesday), they should call the cooperative beforehand to make sure that the weather conditions will allow them to continue operating on schedule,” she affirmed.

Meanwhile, in the financial sector, FirstBank informed El Nuevo Día that this Tuesday, they will operate their branches until 3:00 p.m., while the FirstLine call center will remain open until 7:00 p.m.

“We remind our customers that they can access 24/7 to Tu Banca Digital services through 1firstbank.com or Tu Banca Digital Móvil. They can also deposit at our ATMs with Express Deposit, as weather conditions and electricity service make it possible,” the conglomerate communicated.

At the same time, Banco Popular announced that it will be operating on Tuesday until 3:00 p.m. and the corporate offices until 3:30 p.m., while Wednesday’s hours of operation will be announced the day before.

However, Oriental Bank activated its emergency protocols this Monday, holding periodic meetings, although at the time of publication of this news, the bank had not modified its hours of operation.

