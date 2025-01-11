Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández and leaders of the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement hold the new administration accountable
January 11, 2025 - 1:01 PM
Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández and leaders of the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement hold the new administration accountable
January 11, 2025 - 1:01 PM
Washington D.C. - Resident Commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández Rivera, said Friday that the Puerto Rico Senate should demand explanations from the designated secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Waldemar Quiles Pérez, about the administrative order that has the effect of canceling the administrative investigation against the in-laws of Governor Jenniffer González regarding illegal constructions in La Parguera.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: