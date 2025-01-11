Opinión
12 de enero de 2025
prima:Political opposition denounces order halting DNER Investigation Into Jenniffer González’s In-Laws

Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández and leaders of the Puerto Rican Independence Party and the Citizen Victory Movement hold the new administration accountable

January 11, 2025 - 1:01 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pablo José Hernández, Resident Commissioner in Washington (José A. Delgado)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - Resident Commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández Rivera, said Friday that the Puerto Rico Senate should demand explanations from the designated secretary of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), Waldemar Quiles Pérez, about the administrative order that has the effect of canceling the administrative investigation against the in-laws of Governor Jenniffer González regarding illegal constructions in La Parguera.

