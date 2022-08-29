From left: Porta Ship CEO Juan Luis Rivera, José Daniel Beltrán, main contractor, and Ángel Loyola, Vice President of Operations.
Even though Puerto Rico is surrounded by water, it had no shipyards to repair vessels. It was precisely that need that motivated two friends to open Porta Ship Maintenance & Repair in the port of Ponce.

