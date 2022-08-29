💬See comments
Even though Puerto Rico is surrounded by water, it had no shipyards to repair vessels. It was precisely that need that motivated two friends to open Porta Ship Maintenance & Repair in the port of Ponce.
Monday, August 29, 2022 - 4:13 p.m.
