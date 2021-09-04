Washington, D.C. - Four influential U.S. labor unions with branches in Puerto Rico denounced yesterday before the U.S. Supreme Court the federal government’s efforts to block the island’s residents’ access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Government Employees (AFSCME), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers Union (UAW) filed an amicus curiae brief (”friend of the court) in the Vaello Madero case responding to the U.S. government’s arguments that SSI should not apply on the island to avoid a negative effect on Puerto Rico’s economy or because the island does not pay enough federal taxes.

The unions, which together represent a total of 5.5 million workers, also rejected the argument that granting access to SSI violates Puerto Rico’s fiscal autonomy.

The U.S. government, under the Donald Trump and the Joe Biden administrations, has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that it is up to Congress to decide Puerto Rico’s access to SSI and that granting it through the court undermines the fiscal autonomy of the Puerto Rican government.

In indicating that deference should be granted to Congress in setting public policy on the territories, the Biden administration asserted that the federal Congress decides to grant Puerto Rico access to the Aid to the Aged, Blind, and Disabled (AABD) program, which the island’s government can expand, instead of SSI.

“Puerto Rico is a de facto colony, despite U.S. claims of ‘mutual respect,’ and any fiscal autonomy the island once had was stripped away by the enactment of PROMESA law that created an unelected, presidentially-appointed Oversight Board (known as “the Board”) with authority to dictate Puerto Rico’s fiscal public policy,” the unions said.

The brief argues that alleging that SSI would negatively impact Puerto Rico’s economy has no rational basis and should not serve as an excuse to discriminate against the poor and disabled.