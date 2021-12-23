In a technical hearing where differences between both parties were exposed, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy explained yesterday their proposal to increase electricity bills by 4.053 cents or 18.4 percent for the first quarter of 2022, which they mainly attributed to the increase in the use of expensive fuel.

Over six hours, representatives of both the public utility and the company reviewed before the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau the failures and breakdowns that, between September, October and November, left several main generation units - which burn bunker C and natural gas- inoperative, which lead to use of peaking units, which burn diesel and are less efficient.

According to PREPA and LUMA representatives, the increase in the use of peaking units and, consequently, in the consumption of diesel (which is more expensive), coincided with the increase in the cost of all fuels, fixed by international markets. The cost of oil and natural gas has been rising steadily since its marked drop at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Mario Hurtado, LUMA chief regulatory officer, said that between April 2020 and November 2021, the price of a barrel of oil rose from $17 to $70. In the same period, the price of natural gas rose from $2.50 to $4.57 per million BTUs.

“Although we cannot control international oil and natural gas prices, it is extremely important to improve the availability of the Authority’s base plants and the administration of its fuel supply contracts,” said Hurtado, who defended and urged the government to “successfully” conclude the selection of a private operator for the generation system.

“The professional and technical management of the fleet will help to decrease inefficiencies and deficits in the performance of the generating plants,” he added.

PREPA’s executive director, Josué Colón, seemed displeased with these expressions and demanded an apology from LUMA for considering them “disrespectful” and asked to remove them from the Bureau’s record, since “they have no fiscal or technical basis.”

“To state that the reason why X or Y units are or are not available is due to the management is an ill-advised comment, which has no real basis. I object to that expression and, in fact, I regret it,” said Colón, who did not specifically name Hurtado.

He then echoed previous statements made by PREPA’s Deputy Director of Operations, Maricarmen Zapata, by recommending that LUMA “review the projections they have provided, because we understand that the coefficients of repairs or forced outages that have been used to publish or perform the simulations made, should be adjusted”. According to Colón, these projections “that do not fit the reality of the generation system” contribute to the fact that “we have to keep making recoveries like the ones that are happening right now”.

Zapata had said that LUMA’s projections have been very optimistic from the point of view of fuel use, because they have been focused on sound operative units and “our units” are not sound.

Hurtado responded that LUMA receives fuel and plant availability data from PREPA itself, and “the fact that the projection changes does not change the total cost, because there is an element of reconciliation”. “To argue that changing the projection will change the cost or a possible rate increase is not correct,” he said.

The president of the Bureau, Edison Avilés, agreed with Hurtado that, in the end, the real cost would not change. However, he stressed that “these issues should be addressed, both by LUMA and the Authority, before being presented to the Bureau; try to resolve them yourselves”.

On the other hand, when asked by Avilés, Zapata indicated that PREPA “has no objection” to the Bureau using a differential of $223,211.80, as a result of a previous reconciliation, to mitigate the increase requested now.

Likewise, Avilés said, the Bureau “will evaluate and make a decision” on the possible impact on the bill of New Fortress Energy´s natural gas plant going out of operation, on October 15, at the San Juan plant. PREPA maintained that this responds to a contractual violation and has resulted in an extra $59 million in diesel purchases. New Fortress Energy has said they´ve stopped operating due to scheduled maintenance and would resume operations at the end of January.

If approved as requested, the 18.4 percent increase will represent an additional $16.21 per month.