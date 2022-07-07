Josué Colón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), is convinced that if the gas pipelines proposed more than 10 years ago had been built, there would not be so many increases in the electricity bill due to the rise in the global costs of oil and its derivatives.

According to Colón, projects such as the Southern Gas Pipeline and Vía Verde “directly” addressed a problem identified in the 1970s: if generation depends on crude oil, energy costs will be subject to the ups and downs of the market.

“The Authority tried (to solve the problem with the pipelines). We can debate whether it was right or wrong, whether the projects were the right ones or if they were clearly explained. Still, the fact is that they directly addressed the problem we are suffering today,” he said, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, after the recent approval of the seventh consecutive quarterly increase in the electricity bill.

“The main reason, if not the only reason, for these increases is the rise in oil derivatives costs. And that´s why fuel had to be changed,” he added, after pointing out that, with gasification, integrating renewable energy sources, which this year barely reaches 3 percent, even though Act 33-2019 orders to reach 20 percent, would also have advanced.

El Gasoducto del Sur, a 42-mile pipeline that would have run between Peñuelas and Salinas, was proposed by PREPA under the administration of Aníbal Acevedo Vilá. The following term, under the Luis Fortuño administration, PREPA promoted the 92-mile Vía Verde pipeline between Peñuelas, Arecibo, and San Juan. Both projects were rejected due to public opposition, which warned of environmental damage, security risks, and displacement of communities, among other aspects.

Colón said he was aware of these concerns but he stressed: “if we continue doing the same thing, electricity rates will not magically go down. He also argued that gas pipeline technologies have evolved.

“It solves nothing”

Today, Governor Pedro Pierluisi called an extraordinary session to address Administration Bill 79, which would create the Law to Mitigate the Increase in the Price of Energy in Puerto Rico. The measure, which was left pending at the end of the regular June session, establishes the transfer of $145 million from the State Insurance Fund Corporation to PREPA.

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau established that, if the bill is approved, the increase for the July-September quarter could be reduced from 4.57 to 1.33 cents per kilowatt-hour. The regulatory body is considering other scenarios, such as prorating the $145 million during the entire fiscal year to avoid other increases.

For Colón, although the bill may have a commendable intention, “it does not solve anything permanently.”

“If the government identified the funds, well, obviously, we support it, but we go back to the root of the problem: all the projects that addressed the problem were canceled for reasons that were beyond the best interest of the people. Here, there is a core issue: by not replacing Bunker C and diesel, the impact (on the electricity bill) has been violent. If the (generation) fleet were on gas, there would be an impact, but it would not be like this one; it would be between 40 percent and 50 percent less”, he said, about the fact that the cost of natural gas has not increased in the same proportion as oil and its derivatives.

Therefore, Colón insisted that to mitigate further increases, “it is necessary to carry out the gasification process”. He said that, now, PREPA and the Energy Bureau are “battling” over this issue because the regulatory body allegedly understands that gasification projects “are not in line” with the Integrated Resources Plan, which includes the works for the development of the power grid.

In Colón’s opinion, gasification is not incompatible with renewable energy, “because conventional generation will always be necessary... units that operate even if the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine; there must be certainty in the production of energy.”

PREPA’s plans contemplate the total gasification of the San Juan plant and, if necessary, Palo Seco and Aguirre. These two will depend on how much renewable energy is injected into the system.

“Customers must support gasification projects and understand that they are necessary. We have to stop depending on oil derivatives and, of course, they should also take efficiency and consumption reduction actions,” he said.

Detailing their actions

About this, LUMA Energy expressed - in writing - that the last seven quarterly increases in the electricity bill respond exclusively to the rise in the cost of fuel used by PREPA and the private co-generators, so the consortium has no control over the impact on customers.

As concrete actions taken or to be taken to avoid further increases, LUMA listed “creating public awareness” about government assistance programs for eligible customers; providing subsidies to seniors + 65 and university students, among other sectors; and “actively promoting” special rates for people with functional diversity and low income.

The consortium detailed that, starting June 2021, it has reached more than 10,000 payment agreements with its customers.

“LUMA is also committed to driving the integration of renewable energy so that we can build a future in which Puerto Rico is less dependent on fossil fuels to generate electricity. In fact, in just over 12 months, LUMA has connected more than 25,000 solar customers, adding over 130 megawatts of renewable energy to the grid. We are also completing key studies to determine how we can integrate up to 1,000 megawatts of large-scale renewable energy and add up to 500 megawatts of battery storage to the grid,” he said.