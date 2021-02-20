Washington, D.C. - The Kilometro Cero organization urged the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to include Puerto Rico in visits to supervise on the field state violence against citizens, which according to the organization has increased amid austerity measures in public spending.

“In the last five years, due to extreme austerity measures imposed by the US Congress PROMESA Law, and also after experiencing consecutive crises after Hurricanes, a series of earthquakes and more recently the COVID pandemic, the situation of impunity of state violence has become even more precarious,” said Mari Mari Narváez, Executive Director and founder of Kilómetro Cero, in her presentation before a UN Human Rights Office panel Thursday.

Mari Mari Narváez indicated that of at least 23 people that the Police have killed since 2019, 14 were not carrying firearms.

Three of these people were going through a mental health crisis, “11 were 25 years or younger,” said the organization and added that not even “one of these officers have been presented with criminal charges and neither has been expelled or even suspended from the Police Bureau.”

Mari Narváez pointed out that all the 23 people killed by the Police " belonged to impoverished or vulnerable communities, and poverty in our country is inextricably linked with brown or Afro Caribbean ancestry.”

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights organized four discussion panels leading to a report on systemic racism and human rights violations at the international level against people of African and African descent, following the rebellion against racism and police brutality that broke out in 2020, in the United States, and spread internationally.

The report will include an examination of cases of police violence and brutality in response to anti-racism demonstrations and processes for accountability and redress for victims.

“We ask that Puerto Rico be included when the High Commissioner visits the United States, as we have neither representation in the US Congress that holds political power over our country, nor sovereign representation in international forums,” said Mari Narváez, stressing the importance of international supervision due to the lack of sovereignty.

Mari Narváez said that the movement generated in the United States in response to the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis (Minnesota) police on May 25, fueled a crisis and problems that Puerto Ricans on the island know firsthand, not only because of people killed by the police but also because of the police violent response in demonstrations.

In the virtual panel, before Mona Rishmawi is Chief of the Rule of Law, Equality and Non-Discrimination Branch of the UN Office at the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mari Narváez warned that “contrary to the United States, in Puerto Rico, there are no external independent entities that supervise or investigate excessive actions of the Police”.

“The Police investigate itself and People must complain against police officers in the Police Bureau, which does not offer a fair, reliable, and neutral process,” she said.

The situation is aggravated, she explained, because “the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice has been dismantled in the last decade and there is no specialized prosecution division to investigate cases of officer-involved killings or excessive use of force”.