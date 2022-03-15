When this Tuesday, the syndicate of investment banks led by JP Morgan closes the bond exchange that will restructure the central government’s obligations, Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy process will become a benchmark in the U.S. municipal debt market, said David Skeel, chairman of the Oversight Board.

According to Skeel and attorney Brian S. Rosen, a partner at Proskauer Rose, many of the decisions made by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in the Puerto Rico restructuring process will be the way forward when other U.S. jurisdictions face fiscal problems.

Skeel recalled that Puerto Rico’s central government restructuring process, under PROMESA, is “unprecedented” in the history of the United States, and the instruments designed as part of that process - because of their innovative nature - will be a future reference in other restructuring processes.

“The Contingent Value Instrument (CVI) is an extraordinary innovation,” as are the pension trust and the debt management policy, said Skeel. The chairman believes people will consider an instrument like the CVI in the future.

The Board chairman and academic expert in bankruptcy law said that he thinks people will see what has been done in the Plan of Adjustment (POA), and the mechanisms developed will be used in the future.

“Many of the decisions made by Judge Swain, I think, will be decisions that will be cited for years to come in any other municipal (debt) case and it is truly, an amazing accomplishment for the (Board) and all the professionals who have been involved in the case, whether it was when it all started with Cofina (Sales Tax Financing Corporation), which was an $18 billion restructuring, or now with the central government and soon, when we complete the (restructuring) of the Highways and Transportation Authority,” Rosen said.

“I think a lot of what has been done here will be seen as a path or as a workbook for other municipalities to follow in the future because it has been the right approach,” Rosen added.

Skeel and Rosen’s remarks came just a day before the Puerto Rico central government’s POA, confirmed by Judge Swain on January 18, goes into effect.

Who is affected by the POA?

In a matter of hours, the POA will no longer be a 200-page brief on the docket of Puerto Rico federal court case 17-3283 and will become real on several levels. While procedurally, the central government’s Title III case will not end until Judge Swain issues an order to that effect, Rosen explained, in practical terms, the transactions that will take place today over the next few months represent the end of the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy.

For bondholders, for example, the POA will be real when they see in their investment accounts the new bonds issued by the government and in certain cases, the CVI, the instrument that will offer an additional payment to bondholders if the excise tax or rum tax collections exceed the projections, will also be reflected.

According to the Board, not all bondholders may see their new bonds immediately reflected in their accounts, as the procedures carried out by Prime Clerk could take two to three days. Once their bonds are exchanged, investors will be able to sell them to third parties if they choose to do so.

Similarly, the POA will translate into some $7.9 billion in cash for General Obligation (GO) bondholders, the Public Buildings Authority (PBA), and the Retirement Systems Administration (ERS), among others, and their respective attorneys and counsels.

In the words of Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, for active public employees, the POA translates into the amendment and extension of some 14 collective bargaining agreements for another five years, and for thousands of those who contributed to the so-called System 2000, it translates into recovering their retirement savings, which will be reflected in their individual savings accounts under Act 106 Plan.

For unsecured creditors such as the 330 Primary Health Centers or the dairy processors Vaquería Tres Monjitas and Suiza Dairy, the POA will come into effect when they receive half of what they claimed from the government.

“I feel proud,” Jaresko said, noting that thanks to some 60 public employees, consultants, and advisors at the Board and the government, the POA is becoming a reality.

According to her, from last January until this weekend, the government was able to complete about 170 procedures to make the POA a reality. That included the preparation of the legal documents for the debt exchange to the creation of the Pension Trust and the retirement accounts that will now be used by public employees.

The end of defined pension plans

For judges and teachers under 45, the POA means that from now on, these public employees will contribute to Social Security on a mandatory basis. But it also means the end of the defined benefit plans that the government offered as part of these professionals’ compensation.

Elaborating on the merits of the POA, Jaresko explained that both the Board and the government will go ahead with the implementation of the POA despite an appeal filed by several teachers’ organizations in the First Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the debt restructuring.

Jaresko, who reiterated that she will leave the Board on April 1, explained that freezing the defined pension plans was an indispensable piece to get the POA confirmed. In that sense, she pointed out that if the appellate court upholds the teachers’ claims, then the government would have to honor that obligation by applying budget cuts since the transactions involved in the POA - such as the bonds exchange, for example - “cannot be reversed.”

“If (the Circuit Court of Appeals) reverses the freezing of the plans, then everyone will have to look back and see how the budget would be cut, the funds that would be needed and what essential services or what positions in the government or what agencies would have to close to make those payments,” Jaresko explained, indicating that in that scenario, Puerto Rico will be forced to make “massive” cuts to government operations.

The end of bankruptcy is not the same as the return of the markets.

Although Jaresko celebrated the fact that Puerto Rico is putting an end to its bankruptcy process, in answering questions by El Nuevo Día, the Board executive stressed that the bond exchange cannot be defined as a return to the markets.

According to PROMESA, the Board will end its work on the island once Puerto Rico achieves four balanced budgets and can borrow in the capital market at “reasonable rates.”

“This is not having access to the markets. There are still a few things left. We need to get our financial statements up to date. I don’t think the market will accept the issuance of new bonds without having accurate financial statements going forward,” Jaresko said, adding that there may also be challenges around Puerto Rico’s future ability to borrow.

According to Jaresko, Puerto Rico will have to stick to its new debt policy, which restricts to nearly 8 percent of its tax revenues the government´s capacity to pay. The transactions and new issuances entailed by the government’s POA already commit approximately 7.4 percent of that capacity.

Clarification:

This article was updated to correct the Plan of Adjustment (POA) confirmation date. Due to an inadvertent error, it was stated that the plan was confirmed on March 18; the correct date is last January 18.