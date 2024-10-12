Opinión
Raúl Juliá
13 de octubre de 2024
82°despejado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico Energy Bureau ratifies $8,000 fine to PREPA for delays in delivery of stabilization plan

The agency pointed out that both LUMA and Genera PR have complied with their respective penalty payments, imposed in August

October 12, 2024 - 7:45 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
PREPA, headed by Josué Colón, delivered its priority plan 16 days after the date set by the PREB. (alexis.cedeno)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) upheld the $8,000 fine it had imposed in August on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for delaying in delivering a short-term plan for the management of hydroelectric plants, and ordered the public corporation to show cause as to why it should not face additional penalties for not having paid since then.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
