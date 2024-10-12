The agency pointed out that both LUMA and Genera PR have complied with their respective penalty payments, imposed in August
The agency pointed out that both LUMA and Genera PR have complied with their respective penalty payments, imposed in August
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) upheld the $8,000 fine it had imposed in August on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for delaying in delivering a short-term plan for the management of hydroelectric plants, and ordered the public corporation to show cause as to why it should not face additional penalties for not having paid since then.
