The company alleges that the agency violated its rights by imposing a timetable that limits the proponents’ possibilities for completing the transaction
October 9, 2024 - 11:43 AM
Genera PR has objected to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau’s (NEPR) resolution that orders it to complete the purchase and installation of backup generation units by 2026. Non-compliance would result in daily fines, and the company argues that the agency prematurely concluded that it had made “false representations” regarding the cost and timeline of the acquisition.
