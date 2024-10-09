Opinión
Raúl Juliá
prima:Genera PR demands Energy Bureau reconsider penalties for delay in emergency units purchases

The company alleges that the agency violated its rights by imposing a timetable that limits the proponents’ possibilities for completing the transaction

October 9, 2024 - 11:43 AM

Given the delay, the Energy Bureau ordered Genera PR to complete the purchase and installation of the backup units by June 2026. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Genera PR has objected to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau’s (NEPR) resolution that orders it to complete the purchase and installation of backup generation units by 2026. Non-compliance would result in daily fines, and the company argues that the agency prematurely concluded that it had made “false representations” regarding the cost and timeline of the acquisition.

