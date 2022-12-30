The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) did not grant two requests filed by the government of Puerto Rico that would have represented more funds in advances and accelerating reconstruction after Hurricanes María and Fiona.

FEMA denied a Pedro Pierluisi administration’s request -filed last July- for a second 30-day extension for 100 percent emergency work funding after Fiona, -categories A and B under the Public Assistance Program including debris removal, among others-. This means that, since FEMA will not grant the extension, it will only cover 90 percent of those works. This means that the government or municipalities will have to pay for the remaining 10 percent.

FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Nancy Casper said “the Commonwealth” received notification last week that the extension would not be granted. Therefore, at this point, “the 100 percent reimbursement for category A and B emergency work after Fiona is limited to the 60 days immediately following the disaster”.

The government and municipalities are still conducting emergency work following the damage caused by Fiona, according to Manuel Laboy, executive director of Puerto Rico Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3).

Any work that has been completed in the first 60 days immediately following the (Fiona) event will be (reimbursed) 100 percent. The remaining work that has been done or is being done will be (paid) on the basis of 90 percent and 10 percent (at the recipient’s expense), Casper added.

FEMA also denied the request to raise the cap on small reconstruction projects associated with Hurricane María to enjoy the same regulations that apply to work related to Hurricane Fiona, which hit the island on September 17.

According to FEMA regulations regarding Hurricane María, small projects are those with costs reaching $123,100 or less, while in the case of Fiona, small projects are those totaling $1 million or less. Then, FEMA’s denial means that the agency will not increase funding in advance for small projects, which Laboy said would have allowed accelerating the work, eliminating administrative work and flow of funds. This newspaper requested but did not receive a reaction from COR3.

“Right now, all disasters are being covered 90 percent and the government covers 10 percent, as approved by the President (Joe Biden). So this makes the financial management of disasters relatively easy from an administrative standpoint. We don’t think combining them, at this point, is absolutely necessary. We understand that the resources, between COR3 and the recovery offices, are adequate to handle each disaster,” said David Warrington, Regional Administrator of FEMA Region 2 which includes Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey, and the Virgin Islands during a roundtable on recovery during 2022.

“Right now, we are not looking to combine those (María and Fiona) disasters,” he told El Nuevo Día.

Warrington said they have 1,052 employees on the island and that 70 percent of those employees are Puerto Rico residents which, in his opinion, shows FEMA’s “commitment.” He said that, by December 28, under the Individual Assistance program, they distributed close to $590 million to 721,000 households after Hurricane Fiona, and under the Public Assistance Program, they allocated $23 million. Of that total, he said, $16 million went to emergency work.

After Hurricane María, Warrington added, $28.9 billion has been allocated for more than 10,300 projects, while just over $800 million was distributed for 750 projects following the 2020 earthquakes.

Asked about how to accelerate the recovery, Warrington referred to the Working Capital Advance (WCA) program, which allowed to disburse 50 percent of funds allocated for reconstruction after María and the earthquakes.

“That has provided a tremendous amount of liquidity to municipalities and sub-recipients to advance projects. That began in June. We are seeing the benefits of that now,” he said.

He added that WCA results will be fully seen in 2023.

Recently, Laboy said that next year there may be challenges due to labor shortages, rising material costs, a shortage of local contractors, and multiple ongoing initiatives.

Warrington said he has discussed these issues with Laboy. Regarding the increase in the cost of materials, he indicated that they are allowed to buy in advance to avoid price increases.

As for the workforce, FEMA Region 2 Administrator said that the agency discussed strategies with the island, and added that he thinks that to reach the speed that 2023 and 2024 will require, external resources, for example in contracting, reengineering, and construction, will be needed. “But we continue to work with the territory on identifying potential solutions where FEMA can assist in addressing those gaps,” he noted.

“Right now we continue to work with the territory to understand when there are substantially high costs, monitoring them and making adjustments if needed,” he stressed.

Warrington said it is up to the Puerto Rico government to decide where the workforce brought in from abroad would come from.

Regarding FEMA’s plan to stabilize the power grid, and make repairs that will inject about 700 megawatts with three generation barges and seven land-based generating units, Casper said they have already finished the preliminary evaluation of 36 power generation stations.

“We have deployed experts who will work on emergency repairs at those facilities. We have been visiting some of those stations to assess what repairs they need,” Casper said, noting that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working together with them.

“Our goal is to have generating units in place before the peak hurricane season,” he added.