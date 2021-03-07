Nearly four years after Hurricane María, the government is still processing reimbursements for emergency expenses associated with the hurricane while it has not submitted most of the projects that would prevent Puerto Rico residents from experiencing the effects of another natural disaster, admitted Manuel Laboy, executive director of Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3).

Just through those two items, emergency reimbursements, and mitigation projects under the federal Stafford Act, Puerto Rico received $8.73 billion after the disaster, Laboy explained.

Of that total, the official admitted, almost half of the funds allocated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) remain unobligated or have not been allocated, and time is running against Puerto Rico.

In the case of emergency funds disbursed through categories A and B of the federal Stafford Act, Puerto Rico has until the end of the year to ensure that FEMA obligates (or separates for specific use) the $1.03 billion that remains pending.

PUBLICIDAD

Funds for mitigation projects such as the construction of community shelters, repairs of earthquake-resistant structures, or emergency generators, agencies, public corporations, and municipalities must apply to FEMA on or before next October. Under this line, of about $3 billion, FEMA has only approved $132 million. Therefore, under this program, not even $1 million has been disbursed, Laboy admitted.

Laboy, who last January - at the request of Governor Pedro Pierluisi - took the reins of COR3, was tasked with preventing the loss of such resources and with expediting the disbursement of reconstruction funds already approved by the federal government.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, the former Secretary of Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym) admitted it has been an odyssey to convert the nearly $32.92 billion -allocated by the federal government through FEMA- into schools, resilient ports, and roads or a reliable power grid, due to the particularities of the disaster and the special and unique restrictions that Washington imposed to the island.

However, Laboy explained that he is refocusing the work of COR3, reviewing internal processes to speed up the release of funds to municipalities and government agencies, and has established constant communication with the Department of Housing to start reconstruction works without duplicating efforts.

A complicated reimbursement claims process

“Four years later, there are emergency projects to be obligated,” Laboy said.

“One of the things we have to do is close emergency categories for María. For that we have until December 31,” Laboy said, referring to reimbursements for debris removal or protection measures such as installing a temporary bridge or buying pumps to prevent floods in communities.

PUBLICIDAD

The official explained that in many cases after the disaster, a municipality used its funds and personnel to respond to the emergency. But now, to request reimbursement from FEMA for such expenses requires evidence and documentation that is not always available.

“It has been a very tedious process. You see, to move forward with the reconstruction, in this dynamic of claiming funds and submitting proposals, we are going to be as good as the accuracy of the documentation that municipalities and agencies bring,” Laboy said.

“I want to open the floodgates, but I can’t do it without having clear procedures. Because if in four or five years something doesn’t go right, FEMA is going to ask us for that money. That’s the risk we run. We have to make sure we comply from day one so that FEMA doesn’t ask for money back,” Laboy said.

Who is responsible for the recovery?

After Hurricane María, Puerto Rico was allocated over $60 billion for reconstruction through two channels: funds from the Community Disaster Block Grant Program (CDBG-DR) and FEMA.

The Housing Department must manage the reconstruction funds allocated from CDBG-DR following the criteria established in the memorandum signed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Meanwhile, COR3 - a division of the Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) created by executive order - is tasked with managing with FEMA the obligation and disbursement of some $32.92 billion, a figure that includes some $24.53 billion already allocated for specific purposes.

Although unprecedented, the allocation that Puerto Rico would receive through FEMA -considering also direct aid to individuals- would be about 25 percent less than the $48 billion that the Fiscal Oversight Board included in its estimates when certifying the government’s fiscal plan last year.

PUBLICIDAD

According to Laboy, in addition to erratic situations Puerto Rico experienced under the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was dealing with virtually two events: an unparalleled disaster, in magnitude, complexity, and duration, and the lack of processes and capacity in the government and FEMA to respond to a disaster of greater magnitude.

On top of that, Puerto Rico had no liquidity to operate, FEMA classified the island as a high-risk jurisdiction -something that was strongly contested by the local government- and the agency implemented several internal changes to its damage assessment and cost estimation processes.

Today, Laboy said, even though Puerto Rico enjoys levels of liquidity that would be the envy of half the states, the government must still fund reconstruction projects. FEMA will reimburse those expenses when the work is fully completed.

María and 20 Years of Disasters

According to Laboy, just the agreements to restore the power grid and water infrastructure, as well as Puerto Rico’s network of school buildings took almost three years of negotiations with FEMA. This is because, given the impossibility of examining thousands of miles of cables, hundreds of electrical substations, and an equal number of pipelines, pumping systems, and nine dams, among many other facilities, FEMA had to create specific methodologies to replace the on-site inspection and thus quantify the damage caused by the hurricane.

“Most of the nearly $33 billion (allocated) for Puerto Rico was approved in the past five months,” Laboy said, referring to the agreements with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the Department of Education, and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority under Section 428 of the Stafford Act.

PUBLICIDAD

Long story short, of that total and in a matter of months, Laboy must channel around $4.5 billion that remains pending for emergency and mitigation purposes and at the same time, begin the procedures so that the $24.532 billion already obligated by FEMA for permanent works in the power grid, water, schools, agencies, and municipalities begin to flow. Of that large amount for permanent projects, Puerto Rico has only seen $165 million, mostly for small projects in the 78 municipalities, the engineer explained.

To make matters worse, COR3 also has on its shoulders the earthquakes that hit southern Puerto Rico a year ago; channeling FEMA aid for the coronavirus pandemic and, above all, pressure from the federal agency to complete reconstruction works for six other disasters that affected the island before Hurricane María.

“We’re still wrapping up other disaster relief projects. There’s Hurricane Irma, but there’s also still some from (Hurricane) Georges in 1998 and Irene in 2011. The fact that at this point, we still have six disasters previous to María open, FEMA calls them ‘legacy disasters,’ that affects Puerto Rico’s image,” Laboy said. “FEMA is asking us to close those disasters and that’s also a priority that I have because it’s a burden that we’re carrying.”

The “supra-government” of COR3

Laboy admits that the situation has turned COR3 into a sort of “supra-government” that has so far operated with consultants, a scenario he hopes to reverse soon.

Currently, Deloitte & Touche, ICS, and CGI assist COR3 in the tasks of filing proposals, project closure, fund utilization disclosure, as well as streamlining the proposal process for relief funds. COR3 has 160 employees now, mostly transitional.

PUBLICIDAD

“We are receiving resumes to increase our staff and capacity. We want an active COR3 and in compliance,” Laboy said, adding that he has also established a direct working relationship with the Housing Department to accelerate the process of matching funds in those cases where the agency or municipality does not have the money to make its contribution.

To streamline project analysis and processing, COR3 has divided the projects by geographic region and, in turn, into nine socioeconomic sectors such as housing, energy, transportation, education, and others.

Laboy states that COR3 was a joint idea between the Ricardo Rosselló administration and FEMA and not an attempt by the former governor to centralize or control funds allocated from Washington.

COR3 responds to FEMA for any non-compliance cases in agencies, public corporations, or municipalities regarding the use of reconstruction funds. However, COR3 is not responsible for designing projects, calling for bids, or supervising construction works.

PREPA, PRASA, and Education for 2022

Laboy notes that to speed up the release of funds, the government has implemented a loan program through state revolving funding to provide capital to municipalities that do not have money for the works.

Likewise, the engineer is working on a structure so that public agencies and corporations that have their treasury accounts with the Treasury Department can swiftly access reconstruction funds in stages.