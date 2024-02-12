Opinión
12 de febrero de 2024
76°nubes rotas
prima:Puerto Rico House and Senate: more than $800,000 on travel expenses this term

House members spent over $500,000 of that total, with 255 official trips outside the island, according to an analysis by El Nuevo Día

February 12, 2024 - 5:09 PM

The charge for the trips realized by the House is applied to the budget of each legislative office, while in the Senates case, funds come from the operational budget. (Archivo)
Leysa Caro González
By Leysa Caro González
Periodista de Noticiasleysa.caro@gfrmedia.com

During this term, the Puerto Rico Legislature has spent more than $800,000 on official trips that representatives and senators have made to Central and South America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States, with Washington D.C., as the main destination.

Tags: Legislatura, Asamblea Legislativa, viajes, Partido Popular Democrático, Senado, Cámara de Representantes, Rafael "Tatito" Hernández, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, Carmelo Ríos, Capitolio
Leysa Caro González
Empleada de GFR Media desde el 2005, Leysa Caro González comenzó como reportera del periódico Primera Hora, trabajando para la sección Volando Alto, un producto que estaba dirigido a los estudiantes...
