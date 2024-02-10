Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
10 de febrero de 2024
74°nubes dispersas
prima:“Whatever happens, we have already made history: Glorimar Marrero and Isel Rodríguez take the Puerto Rican voice to Spain

The director and the star of “La Pecera” talk to El Nuevo Día on the eve of the Goya Awards gala, where they compete in the Best Latin American Film category.

February 10, 2024 - 8:15 PM

"Glorimar Marrero and Isel Rodríguez in the lobby of a lodge in Valladolid. (Cristina García / Suministrada)
Cristina García Casado
By Cristina García Casado

Valladolid, Spain- It is a windy and humid afternoon in Valladolid. This Castilian city is hosting the Goya Awards, the great night of Spanish cinema, for the first time this year. Glorimar Marrero arrived just on time at the lobby of her hotel, where we had agreed to meet. Isel Rodríguez, the star of her first feature film, comes later because she has just arrived from Puerto Rico and has to try makeup and hair options for Saturday’s gala. Glorimar arrived a few days earlier and stayed in Madrid. With a two-hour interview, the director has time to taste the typical Spanish stew and to think about the event ahead where she could win the best Ibero-American film award.

RELATED
Tags
La PeceraPremios GoyaIsel Rodríguezpelícula puertorriqueña
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cristina García Casado
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
sábado, 10 de febrero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: