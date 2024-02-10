Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
10 de febrero de 2024
74°nubes dispersas
prima:The perpetual reinvention of René Pérez: a conversation about films, life and music

The Puerto Rican artist spoke with El Nuevo Día about his acting debut and the changes he faces in this new path in his career.

February 10, 2024 - 1:17 AM

René Pérez portrays Vicente, the father of Violeta and Eva, who were played by various actresses depicting their growth over the years. (Suministrada)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
Periodista de Entretenimientovictor.ramos@gfrmedia.com

The interview begins a little late. It is a cold day in Puerto Rico, and it seems cold in New York too.

RELATED
Tags
René PérezResidenteMúsicaCalle 13Cine
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Víctor Ramos Rosado
Víctor Ramos RosadoArrow Icon
Víctor Ramos Rosado es periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vida en El Nuevo Día. Cubre temas relacionados con cultura, entretenimiento, música, literatura y gastronomía. Se especializa en periodismo narrativo y...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 9 de febrero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: