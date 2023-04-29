Washington D.C. - The exhibition “1898: Imperial Visions and Revisions,” which opened Friday at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C., sheds light for the first time on the period that marked the U.S. invasion of Puerto Rico and other territories 125 years ago, through the lens of portraiture and visual culture.

“It’s a watershed year for Puerto Rico and all the places that came under the U.S. sphere of influence,” said Puerto Rican Taína Caragol, curator of painting, sculpture, and Latino art and history at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.

Caragol curated the exhibition with historian Kate Clarke Lema, a military expert, and with the assistance of Puerto Rican Carolina Maestre.

The exhibition comes at a time when other art shows have brought attention to Puerto Rico, such as the Whitney Museum’s “No existe un mundo poshuracán: Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria,” and when, the U.S. House under a Democratic majority, voted last December to end the current colonial relationship with the island for the first time.

PUBLICIDAD

But, Caragol warns, in the case of “1898″ it is a work they began to commission six years ago, before the hurricane and, of course, the summer of 2019, which also brought attention to Puerto Rico.

The starting point of the presentation is the early 1890s and ends around 1914, with the construction of the Panama Canal. But there are exceptions. For example, it addresses the elimination of Native Americans, “their expulsion and genocide” and the Monroe Doctrine (1823).

The exhibition is framed by debates about whether a nation born out of an anti-colonial struggle contradicts its founding values by taking possession of overseas territories, Caragol said.

There were conversations about whether it was possible to include contemporary art that alluded to the recent history of U.S. imperialism over its territories. But they decided that it was trying to cover too much ground.

“There was a lot to cover, five different islands, plus the U.S. perspective. The space simply would not do justice to the responses of contemporary art,” Lemay said.

The exhibition includes 94 objects from 74 international collections. There are several rooms with portraits, including sections on Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Guam, acquired as a result of the Spanish-American War; the Philippines, which went into U.S. hands after the war began a year later; and Hawaii, which was annexed by Congressional Resolution.

“In all of these regions, the portrait has been an instrument of national construction, cultural affirmation, and political resistance,” the curators said in the introduction to the exhibition.

PUBLICIDAD

Caragol highlighted the portrait that opens the exhibition: William McKinley, president of the United States during the invasion, an oil on canvas painted by Puerto Rican Francisco Oller y Cestero.

“He paints him with a map of Puerto Rico in his hands... It documents the moment when the United States invaded Puerto Rico through Guánica Bay. In addition to being a historical document, it is a metaphor for the process of US expansion, we could replace this map with the map of Cuba, Guam, and the Hawaiian archipelago,” Caragol told El Nuevo Día.

In the Puerto Rico section, there are portraits of the author of the original revolutionary lyrics of the Puerto Rican anthem, Lola Rodríguez de Tío (by Fernando Díaz Mackenna); independence educator and politician Eugenio María de Hostos (Oller); Autonomist leader and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Luis Muñoz Rivera (Díaz Mackenna). Also a photo of Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, who fought for Puerto Rican independence and an anti-racist society.

“Hacienda La Fortuna” by Oller stresses the importance of the sugar industry during the period. As an image of the time of the invasion of Puerto Rico, “The landing of the Americans in Ponce, July 27, 1898″, painted by the Catalan Manuel Cuyàs Agulló, is included.

The exhibition brings together works that belong to other museums and private collections.

But a photograph that they did not expect at the beginning of the research has special importance. It is a photo that Maestre, the curatorial assistant, found in the Library of Congress and that brings together the commissioners from Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Philippines who went to Washington D.C. in 1899 to demand, unsuccessfully, to participate in the negotiations before the U.S. Senate ratified the Treaty of Paris, which confirmed the occupation of the territories acquired in the Spanish-American War.

PUBLICIDAD

Eugenio María de Hostos and José Julio Henna of Puerto Rico; Ramón Villalón Sánchez of Cuba; Felipe Agoncillo and artist Juan Luna of the Philippines, among others also appear in the photo.

Maestre described the discovery of the photograph - hidden in an archive while she was researching De Hostos - as a very emotional moment. For Caragol, Maestre’s discovery was “one of the most enriching findings for this exhibition.

The photo is in the section “Codifying Empire,” which recognizes how the Insular Cases, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the “new possessions” in the Caribbean and Pacific would be unincorporated territories where the Constitution would not be in full force and effect and would not be on the road to statehood.

A cover of Harper’s Weekly highlights the prejudices of the invading power.

Also included is the flag raised at Cabezas de San Juan, in Fajardo, in August 1898, as a symbol of the transition that began after the U.S. invasion the previous month.

This part of the exhibition also has a photo of Justice John Marshall Harlan, the great dissenter in the Insular Cases and before Plessy v. Ferguson, in which the U.S. Supreme Court established the doctrine of “separate but equal” in 1896, validating racial segregation.

The exhibition features portraits of other leaders who fought for the freedom of their countries, such as José Martí (Cuba), José Rizal (Philippines), and Father José Bernardo Palomo (Guam), as well as works by important artists of the time, such as Oller y Cestero, Winslow Homer, Armando García Menocal, Juan Luna, John Singer Sargent, and Frederic Remington.

PUBLICIDAD

The public will have access to educational resources and components of the exhibition through a website in Spanish and English, with translations of exhibition texts in Chamorro, Filipino, and Hawaiian. Bilingual exhibitions are a standard for the Gallery.

In terms of historical moments, the last one is Jonas Lie’s oil on canvas on the construction of the Panama Canal. “It documents the last step for the United States to establish itself as a world power,” Lemay added.

An opening reception was held Thursday evening. Starting yesterday, Friday, the public will have access to the exhibition, which will be on at the prestigious gallery in the U.S. capital until February 25, 2024.