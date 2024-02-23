“More than 47,000 suspicious activity reports (SARs) were filed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, that listed Puerto Rico as the activity branch location,” said the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Director Andrea Gacki, on Thursday at the 20th Puerto Rican Symposium of Anti-Money Laundering organized by the Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR, Spanish acronym).