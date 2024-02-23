Hundreds of reports described possible fraud related to government assistance and transactions from different points on the island to avoid tracing the money, revealed FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki, who visited Puerto Rico
February 23, 2024 - 3:54 PM
“More than 47,000 suspicious activity reports (SARs) were filed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, that listed Puerto Rico as the activity branch location,” said the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Director Andrea Gacki, on Thursday at the 20th Puerto Rican Symposium of Anti-Money Laundering organized by the Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR, Spanish acronym).
