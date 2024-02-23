Opinión
23 de febrero de 2024
prima:Puerto Rico: More than 47,000 suspicious activity reports describing possible fraud or money laundering

Hundreds of reports described possible fraud related to government assistance and transactions from different points on the island to avoid tracing the money, revealed FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki, who visited Puerto Rico

February 23, 2024 - 3:54 PM

El Departamento del Tesoro de Estados Unidos. (AP)
The director of the Financial Crimes Network (FinCEN), Andrea Gacki, believes that although Puerto Rico remains a high-risk jurisdiction, it has opportunities for improvement.
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

“More than 47,000 suspicious activity reports (SARs) were filed between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2023, that listed Puerto Rico as the activity branch location,” said the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Director Andrea Gacki, on Thursday at the 20th Puerto Rican Symposium of Anti-Money Laundering organized by the Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR, Spanish acronym).

