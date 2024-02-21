El Nuevo Día examined the amended lawsuit that the billionaire filed against his former right-hand man in Puerto Rico and this is what we found.
February 21, 2024 - 5:10 PM
El Nuevo Día examined the amended lawsuit that the billionaire filed against his former right-hand man in Puerto Rico and this is what we found.
February 21, 2024 - 5:10 PM
For almost six months, John Paulson and Fahad Ghaffar have been involved in multiple lawsuits, charging each other, among other things, with deceit, breach of contracts, and fraud, but now, the billionaire’s claims against his former partner go beyond using the Paulson Group money to finance a luxurious lifestyle for his family and friends.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: