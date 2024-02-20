In its most recent report, the federal agency concluded that international banking entities and credit unions operating on the island no longer represent a red flag for the U.S. financial system.
February 20, 2024 - 9:02 PM
In its most recent report, the federal agency concluded that international banking entities and credit unions operating on the island no longer represent a red flag for the U.S. financial system.
February 20, 2024 - 9:02 PM
The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) scored another victory this month after the U.S. Treasury Department eliminated international financial entities operating on the island from its list of “vulnerabilities and risks” to the U.S. anti-money laundering/ countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) system.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: