Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
20 de febrero de 2024
78°despejado
prima:U.S. Treasury removes Puerto Rico from money laundering risk list

In its most recent report, the federal agency concluded that international banking entities and credit unions operating on the island no longer represent a red flag for the U.S. financial system.

February 20, 2024 - 9:02 PM

The U.S. Department of the Treasury removed savings and credit cooperatives and international banking entities operating in Puerto Rico from its list of risky entities after applying to them all regulations aimed at preventing money laundering and terrorist financing. (The Associated Press)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF) scored another victory this month after the U.S. Treasury Department eliminated international financial entities operating on the island from its list of “vulnerabilities and risks” to the U.S. anti-money laundering/ countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) system.

RELATED
Tags
Departamento del Tesoro federalCooperativas de Ahorro y CréditoOficina del Comisionado de Instituciones FinancierasCossec
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 20 de febrero de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: