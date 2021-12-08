After having stood out in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and operating as one of its main providers on the island, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) canceled the agreement with Puerto Rico National Guard to vaccinate against COVID-19 for administering the vaccine to children under 12 prior to official authorization for that group.

“CDC will provide instructions on removal of any remaining doses within the Puerto Rico National Guard´s possession,” reads a letter addressed to National Guard Adjutant General José Reyes, drawing a grim end to the National Guard’s record in a key operation during the pandemic.

The letter dated Monday was signed by CDC Deputy Director for Management and Operation Kristin Pope, and a copy was sent to Iris Cardona, chief medical officer of the local Department of Health.

The document states that in October, the CDC received by the federal Health Department Office of the Inspector General that between February and July 2021, “the Puerto Rico National Guard administered COVID-19 vaccine to children under the age of 16 prior to authorization of such use” by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

PUBLICIDAD

Furthermore, the letter warns that the doses used at that time were recommended for individuals aged 16 (Pfizer) and 18 (Moderna).

With that action, according to the letter, the National Guard violated “at a minimum” two provisions of the agreement: that the organization must administer all COVID-19 vaccines in accordance with all requirements and recommendations of CDC and CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as well as others set forth by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dr. Cardona had acknowledged that an alert about the National Guard’s actions first appeared in June when providers in the southern area called the Health Department to warn it about what was happening in that region.

The agency verified data from the electronic vaccination system and found “errors” in 180 cases. Of those, 65 coincided with administering the vaccine to children under 12 who were not yet authorized to be vaccinated, Cardona said back then. He added that this group was inoculated in the Caguas region by the National Guard.

“It was an error in interpretation”

After learning of the federal government’s determination, Puerto Rico National Guard Adjutant General assured yesterday that the image of the guard is not damaged by the situation.

General Reyes assumed full responsibility for the vaccination of 74 children in a center the National Guard administered in Caguas, without having the minimum age required to be inoculated.

“It was an error in interpretation, and a detailed and thorough report was prepared. It was shared with the Department of Health and sent to the CDC. Corrective actions were pointed out to them,” he said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

PUBLICIDAD

He assured that the National Guard monitored 33 of the children who were vaccinated out of phase, “and everything went well”.

He said that the situation does not affect the National Guard, since responses to emergencies are not “perfect”. “The important thing, when the situation is identified, is to assume responsibility, correct it immediately and continue with that emergency response, and that is what the National Guard has done,” he noted.

He added that the National Guard was, at this stage, vaccinating bedridden people, but Health redirected that population to other providers.

General Reyes explained that the CDC had granted two types of authorization to the National Guard: one for vaccination and the other for receiving, storing, and distributing vaccines. The National Guard, based in Buchanan, has a storage center with logistics to distribute the product.

He indicated that Health will handle the vaccination process and that it remains to be seen if the National Guard will continue to store and distribute vaccines.

“This morning (yesterday), the Department asked the CDC to clarify what the instructions are, what the guidelines are in terms of receiving and distributing vaccines,” the general said.

But when El Nuevo Día asked the Health Department, Lisdián Acevedo, a spokeswoman for the agency explained that, as of yesterday, it took control of the distribution, a task it will continue to do.

In written statements, Cardona acknowledged the National Guard’s investigation, although she described the events as “isolated incidents” within the vaccination scenario on the island. “We will be guaranteeing the continuity of services and promoting the access to the vaccine,” she stressed.

PUBLICIDAD

Other controversies along the way

The vaccination of unauthorized minors is not the first action questioned to the National Guard and Reyes. At the end of January, this newspapers revealed that 47 employees of the State Elections Commission (SEC) were being vaccinated against COVID-19, at the Pedrín Zorrilla Coliseum, in San Juan, where the National Guard conducted the vaccination operation, despite the fact that the officials were not then among the groups of people authorized to receive the vaccine.

In February, Reyes acknowledged that a decision he had made in January had caused a delay in the availability of 7,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to use as first doses.

The Adjutant General said, at the time, that - in early January - the delay in the arrival of first doses of the Moderna vaccine put him in the position of determining whether to stop vaccinating at National Guard-operated centers or to use “second doses to vaccinate.” The decision resulted in a problem in the number of second doses that had to be available for people who had to complete their vaccination process.

No problems anticipated with the vaccination process

“It is sad news because they (the National Guard) were cooperating from the beginning and at the (Luis Muñoz Marín International) airport,” said Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the Puerto Rico College of Physicians and Surgeons.

According to the pediatrician, the National Guard stood out for its work in distributing COVID-19 vaccines throughout the island, since they arrived in December 2020.

“It is sad and could damage the good work that the National Guard has done throughout the pandemic and since (Hurricane) María hit the island,” Ramos lamented.

PUBLICIDAD

The situation, he said, could even overshadow recruitment in the military corps.

“They had asked not to vaccinate children after the situation,” he said.

He noted that, beyond withdrawing the authorization as a COVID-19 vaccine provider, the CDC could not initiate an action against the National Guard, as the Department of Justice did against a pharmacy that also vaccinated children under the age allowed. “I don’t think they did it in bad faith. It looks like there was a misinterpretation,” he said.

He added that, following allegations of vaccinating children under the age allowed, what the National Guard was tasked with was a small group of residents in care centers and bedridden patients.

“I think there are enough places to vaccinate. At this point, there should be no problem getting an appointment,” said Dr. Carmen Suárez, president of the Puerto Rican Pediatric Society, who ruled out that this situation would affect the vaccination process.

Yesterday, the Health Department spokeswoman said that there are more than 900 certified providers currently vaccinating.

Suarez also explained that the procedures for this vaccination process are very strict and require a lot of documentation to validate them. “It is unfortunate that errors occur in the process,” she said, adding that it is necessary to comply with what the CDC understands best for this vaccination to continue.

Dr. Angeles Rodríguez, former State epidemiologist, agreed about the strictness of this process. “The National Guard has a mission in emergency processes and not as a provider, but in transportation and logistics. I understand that, perhaps, they contributed outside their area of expertise, and that is why mistakes occurred,” she said.

PUBLICIDAD

According to Health data, almost 80 percent of the eligible population is vaccinated.

The agency also said that the National Guard will continue to assist in logistics and orientation tasks related to the Travelers’ Declaration at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport.