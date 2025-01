While making the caveat that this is extremely premature, mayors and the former executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, acknowledged that the hypothetical elimination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) - an idea publicly launched in recent days by President Donald Trump - would leave Puerto Rico and the vast majority of jurisdictions without the capacity to respond to major disasters, should it not be formulated, (FEMA) -an idea publicly floated by President Donald Trump in recent days- would leave Puerto Rico and the vast majority of jurisdictions without the capacity to respond to major disasters, if an alternative is not formulated to replace the funding provided by that agency.