💬See comments
Although the island still does not have the license to establish a spaceport at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba, Puerto Rico Ports Authority began seeking an operator for this horizontal launch spaceport.
- ⎙
Thursday, February 23, 2023 - 1:57 p.m.
Although the island still does not have the license to establish a spaceport at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba, Puerto Rico Ports Authority began seeking an operator for this horizontal launch spaceport.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: