Washington D.C.- Congress members who co-sponsored the two most recent status bills received more than $400,000 in donations from Puerto Rico residents during the past term.

The island’s donors have multiple interests when it comes to financially supporting a member of Congress, but among statehood and territorial status advocates, it is often important to encourage their position on the island’s political future.

The largest share of donations went to 18 of the 61 co-sponsors of the most recent pro-statehood bill by then-Democratic Congressman José Serrano (N.Y.) and Puerto Rico’s Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, who is a Republican.

Excluding the $1.3 million that Washington Resident Commissioner had in her electoral committee last session, the co-authors of the most recent pro-statehood bill, which was introduced in October 2019, received $300,724 from island residents during the past term, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) data.

Those who supported the proposal by Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez - in favor of linking Congress to a potential Status Convention in Puerto Rico - obtained $128,320, mostly ($100,753) donations to Velázquez.

Among congressional proponents of statehood, the one who obtained the most donations during the past term was Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Fla.), who received $70,450 from individuals residing in Puerto Rico.

Soto will lead the new pro-statehood bill that will be supported by the New Progressive Party (PNP) leadership in the House following the November 3 referendum. But, as a member of the influential Energy and Commerce Committee, Soto is also linked to the Medicaid appropriations debate.

Democratic statehood supporters such as Commissioner Gonzalez’s campaign manager, Francisco Domenech ($4,700), former Senate President Kenneth McClintock ($1,750), a businessman and brother-in-law of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, Andres Guillemard ($2,700), and businessman Richard Machado ($5,000) all have collaborated with Soto.

The list of Congress members advocating for Puerto Rico to become the 51st state, who received important contributions from the island, includes former Republican Congressman Rob Bishop (Utah), with $57,150; Republican Michael Waltz (Florida), $38,000; Democrat Rubén Gallego (Arizona), $37,721; Republican Elise Stefanik (New York), $28,050; and Democrat Stephanie Murphy (Florida), $21,400.

Puerto Rico residents began supporting Bishop in January 2015, when he chaired the Natural Resources Committee - with primary jurisdiction over the island, including status and PROMESA – a position he held for four years.

Former Senator McClintock, who heads the Puerto Rico Equality Forum (PREF), a group that lobbies in Congress in favor of statehood, said that “normally if there is a pro-statehood federal candidate,” he tries to contribute to that lawmaker, however, on other occasions, donations begin because he knows the politician.

He cited as an example Puerto Rican Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres (N.Y.) - who supports statehood - and with whom he collaborated “since before his primary election because I knew he would be a good replacement for José Serrano,” especially on Puerto Rico issues.

McClintock added that in January 2019, he donated $251 to Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin (Maryland) - who in October that year signed on to Serrano and Commissioner González’s pro-statehood bill - at a fundraising event to which he was invited by a friend.

At the time, he did not know Raskin, who has just been the House lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Among those supporting the Serrano-González bill, Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) got $28,050 from Island donors.

Stefanik is a staunch supporter of former President Trump and her fundraiser was former Fiscal Oversight Board Chairman José Carrión III. Carrión donated $3,700 to her between 2017 and 2018.

Status Convention proponents

For those pushing the idea of linking Congress to a future Status Convention on the island, Congresswoman Velázquez is the one who received the most donations from Puerto Rico residents.

Democrat Richard Neal (Massachusetts), who co-sponsored the bill, follows her with $11,300. Congressman Neal chairs the Ways and Means Committee, which addresses tax issues, such as federal credits and Medicare.

A total of seven of the 22 co-sponsors of the Velázquez-Ocasio Cortez bill -which was introduced in August 2020- obtained donations from the Island.

Although she is now proposing legislation aimed at decolonizing Puerto Rico which other political sectors seem close to, Velázquez, who has started her 29th year in the House, has been close to Popular Democratic Party (PDP) leaders.

But Velázquez, chairwoman of the Small Business Committee, has also been the leading voice on Puerto Rico issues among congressional Democrats in recent years, especially on fiscal and economic issues and access to federal programs.

During the past four years, Velázquez received donations from supporters of the current status, commonly known as Commonwealth, including House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernández ($250), former Governors Sila María Calderon ($500) and Alejandro García Padilla ($250), former Senate President Eduardo Bhatia ($500) and former Senator José Nadal Power ($2,250).

Before becoming a member of the Oversight Board, former Pridco Director Antonio Medina also donated to Velazquez’s campaign with $250.

Nadal Power said that in his case the donation to Velázquez was money left over from his aborted pre-candidacy for Washington Resident Commissioner. He said he also sent money to the campaign of now-President Joe Biden.

“For me, the most important thing is that they are people who think about Puerto Rico. Nydia is a person who has always been in favor of bringing more (federal) programs to Puerto Rico, of giving the opportunity to all status alternatives,” said Nadal Power.

The $7,567 in donations that island residents sent to Ocasio Cortez, meanwhile, show they do not come from a fundraising event, as contributions ranged from $5 to $100.

In the last session, Ocasio Cortez - a star among liberals with a growing influence in the United States - raised close to $20 million.

Donations from MCS insurance executive Roberto Pando may be an example of how federal lawmakers receive support from the island that is not necessarily tied to the status debate. Pando contributed $4,000 to Commissioner González’s campaign the last term, but also sent $2,800 to Congresswoman Velázquez’s committee.

Democrat Anthony Brown (Maryland) also received donations. Brown was a co-author of both the Serrano-Gonzalez bill and the Velázquez-Ocasio Cortez measure to bind Congress to a Status Convention that the Puerto Rico government decides to convene.

However, Brown only received a $500 donation from businessman Alexander Odishelidze, identified with the pro-statehood proposal for the island.

Although he did not receive contributions from island residents, the chairman of the House Rules Committee, Democrat James McGovern (Massachusetts), also supported the two bills.

Congress members who received donations from the island and supported the pro-statehood bill by José Serrano and Jenniffer González -not including Washington Resident Commissioner- :

$300,724

1. Darren Soto, Democrat-Florida: $70,450

2. Rob Bishop, former Republican-Utah: $57,150

3. Michael Waltz, Republican-Florida: $38,000

4. Rubén Gallego, Democrat-Arizona: $37,721

5. Elise Stefanik, Republican-New York: $28,050

6. Stephanie Murphy, Democrat-Florida: $21,400

7. Don Young, Republican-Alaska: $11,000

8. Mario Diaz Balart, Republican-Florida: $11,000

9. Eric Swalwell, Democrat-Florida: $9,400

10. José Serrano, Democrat-New York: $7,653

11. Stacey Plaskett, Democrat-Virgin Islands: $6,300

12. Anthony Brown, Democrat-Maryland: $500

13. Bill Posey, Republican-Florida: $500.

14. David Cicilline, Democrat-Rhode Island: $500.

15. Alan Lowenthal, Democrat-California: $500.

16. Bill Foster, Democrat-Illinois: $350

17. Jamie Raskin, Democrat-Maryland: $250

Congress members who received donations from the island and supported the status bill by Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez:

$128,320

1. Nydia Velázquez, Democrat-New York: $100,753

2. Richard Neal, Democrat-Massachusetts: $11,300

3. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Democrat-New York: $7,567

4. Jesús “Chuy” García, Democrat-Illinois: $4,500

5. Robin Kelly, Democrat-Illinois: $2,700

6. Marc Veasey, Democrat-Texas: $1,000

7. Anthony Brown, Democrat-Maryland: $500