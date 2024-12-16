Opinión
Raúl Juliá
prima:Puerto Rico’s new generation of saint woodcarvers shines in new exhibition “Entre lo sagrado y lo contemporáneo”

It brings together 18 artists who transform the art by blending modern elements with the spiritual essence of its origins

December 16, 2024 - 4:39 PM

“San Sebastian“/José M. Millán Álvarez/Cedro, laurel, black mahogany, copper and bronze, 14” x 14“ x 11”. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado
By Víctor Ramos Rosado

They began as simple figures, prepared by carpenters, cabinetmakers or people who, in some way, worked with wood. The intention was never to make pieces of art, but to create representations of religious figures that would allow people to practice their particular devotions from home. In seventeenth century Puerto Rico -when it is estimated that this practice may have begun-, churches were far away from many sectors of the population. Likewise, owning pieces of religious art was inaccessible to most people.

Víctor Ramos Rosado
