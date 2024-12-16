They began as simple figures, prepared by carpenters, cabinetmakers or people who, in some way, worked with wood. The intention was never to make pieces of art, but to create representations of religious figures that would allow people to practice their particular devotions from home. In seventeenth century Puerto Rico -when it is estimated that this practice may have begun-, churches were far away from many sectors of the population. Likewise, owning pieces of religious art was inaccessible to most people.