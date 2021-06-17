Washington, D.C. - Two months after the first hearing, the Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva, insisted yesterday that the future of the two bills on Puerto Rico’s political status both in his committee and the U.S. House floor is uncertain.

Grijalva noted that, once again, he wanted to be honest with the residents of Puerto Rico, “this is a divisive issue in Congress”, for both delegations, and there is uncertainty about what would happen if there were a committee or floor vote on either of these bills.

Still, Grijalva indicated that he is committed to moving the debate forward, which would mean that he´ll try to have a voting session in his committee. But, Grijalva - who has been vocal in his support of ending the island’s colonial relationship - said that in light of recent opinions issued by the federal Department of Justice (DOJ), he will ask for clarification on what the DOJ means about congressional “prerogatives.”

Grijalva added that he recognizes the responsibility of this Committee to play a leading and constructive role in the resolution of this issue, which is a priority for the people of Puerto Rico. And said that for this reason he is committed to moving this process forward. “The Committee is approaching a point where it has to make decisions, which is what the residents of Puerto Rico expect and deserve,” Grijalva added.

Grijalva did not mention it, but if there is great uncertainty about what the House would do, the issue is even thornier in the Senate, where after the 2020 referendum, the Senate leadership has ruled out giving way to a bill seeking to make Puerto Rico a state.

The hearing was marked, as expected, by the DOJ recommendations on the two bills introduced in Congress: H.R. 1522 by Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto and Republican Jenniffer González, Resident Commissioner in Washington, in favor of a yes-or-no federal statehood referendum that seeks to tie Congress to a process of admission of the island as a state; and H.R. 2070 by Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez seeking to bind Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives.

On one hand, the DOJ asked to include the territorial status option in Bill 2070 - which would strike a blow to the core of the measure - and deemed unconstitutional the section that aims to bind future Congresses to the results of the process.

The DOJ added that the non-territorial options for the island are statehood and independence since the free association is a model for independence.

Meanwhile, the DOJ stressed that H.R. 1522 lacks a transition process towards statehood and gives the erroneous impression that it necessarily represents an immediate admission of the island as a state.

Representing the minority at the hearing, Commissioner González noted that the DOJ memos validate her bill and confirm the constitutional doubts regarding Bill 2070′s intent to commit Congress to a process that would extend for more than two years, that is a legislative session.

After the hearing, González said she is not closing the door to “technical amendments” to her bill, but also did not rule out Grijalva calling for a third public hearing before a voting session that she would like to take place this year.

Velázquez said the DOJ´s report supports her legislation, although conditioned on including territorial status as an alternative and making it clear that it cannot bind future Congresses. However, she indicated that it’s Congress the body that proposes, so she made it clear that she will move forward with her bill.

Ocasio Cortez also stood firm in promoting a decolonization process through her legislation. “Puerto Ricans deserve to have the full facts and information about what not only the statehood bill contains, but also what that transition would mean,” Ocasio Cortez said, stressing that her measure neither favors independence nor seeks to stop statehood.

She pointed out that the DOJ stated that the Oversight Board does not necessarily have to disappear immediately under statehood.

Puerto Rico has not only been shortchanged in access to federal assistance but “is too big to still be a territory,” Soto said, noting that the island has more inhabitants than about half of the states.

Soto urged his committee members to “respect the will” of the 52.5 percent of those who voted in November 2020 and assumed Grijalva would bring his legislation to a voting session. His colleague Rubén Gallego (Arizona) reiterated his support for statehood.

Opposition to Statehood

Although in the first hearing on April 14, Republicans avoided clashing with the Commissioner’s bill, this time criticism was strong.

On one hand, Republican Tom McClintock (California), who has previously opposed statehood for Puerto Rico, said he was astonished that there are Republicans “ignoring” the debate on H.R. 1522.

McClintock presented a list of reasons why he opposes statehood: the tax impact, low labor participation and potential loss of jobs due to a downturn in the economy, differences in the common language between Puerto Rico and the U.S., government corruption on the island, and the low majority in the past referendum (52.5 percent) for a proposal that would tie island residents “for all eternity.”

“The strong minority sentiments in Puerto Rico for independence, free association, or commonwealth status set the stage for catastrophic civil unrest if statehood should be imposed on such a slender, fragile, and perhaps transitory majority. The question we need to ask is whether admitting Puerto Rico as a state makes our country stronger or weaker. That’s the crucial question,” he said.

Earlier, conservative Republican Louie Gohmert (Texas) -author of the bill to declare English the official language of the federal government and which McClintock supports-, said that the issue of the language is a matter of concern that has divided countries, although he considered that younger people on the island speak more English.

“There are always going to be racist people,” González reacted later in a virtual conference with five of the elected officials to lobby for statehood, indicating that “the United States does not have an official language.”

Garrett Graves (R-Louisiana) then intervened to reject the imposition of language rules, and Commissioner González expressed her disagreement with McClintock’s remarks.

Michael San Nicolas, Guam delegate who supports both bills, said he is ready to vote in favor of both, as added that it is clear to him that Puerto Rico is ready to leave behind the territorial status.

Democrat Jesús “Chuy” García reaffirmed his support for 2070. Meanwhile, Northern Mariana Islands delegate Gregorio Sablan, who has remained neutral, asked for written arguments on the tax impact of Puerto Rico becoming a U.S. state or not.

Of the 48 members of the Natural Resources Committee, eight Democrats support Bill 2070. Five Democrats and three Republicans - Don Young, Samoa Delegate Radewagen, and Commissioner González - support the pro-statehood bill. The committee is split between 26 Democrats and 22 Republicans.

House-wide, House Bill 2070 has 77 Democrats. Meanwhile, Bill 1522 has the support of 53 Democrats and 17 Republicans.

Former Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, and Law Professors Rafael Cox Alomar and Annette Martinez Orabona testified in favor of the pro-self-determination measure, Bill 2070. Meanwhile, law professors Christina Ponsa Kraus, Andrés Cordova, and Carmen Cabrera, of the Lulac organization in Puerto Rico, did it in support of Bill 1522.

University professor José Caraballo Cueto testified as an economist, without identifying himself with any of the bills.

At the hearing, constitutionalists Ponsa Kraus and Cox Alomar, with different arguments, acknowledged that it is up to Congress to decide what the status alternatives are and agreed that the fact that the territory is a constitutional alternative does not mean that it has to be an option.

Ponsa Kraus considered that the DOJ has validated the criticisms it made in the first hearing on the constitutionality of Bill 2070. Cox Alomar questioned the DOJ´s argument, which reaffirms previous positions, that free association is a form of independence.

Cox Alomar affirmed that although it is important to remark that, as the U.S. District Court states, free association and independence are both formulas based on Puerto Rico’s international sovereignty, they are not identical formulas -- as the International Court of Justice in The Hague has already determined in its opinions in Namibia and Western Sahara.

Former U.S. diplomat Peter Rosenblatt recently told El Nuevo Día that when he negotiated the free association treaty with Pacific islands, he refused to allow the Marshall Islands to have a brief moment of independence and argued that international law has made it clear that the status of sovereignty is not full independence.