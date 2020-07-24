On the morning of June 24, 2018, Raúl Maldonado, who was then one of the most powerful men in Puerto Rico, went into Rubén Sánchez’s radio booth for one of the many interviews he had done with this well-known journalist. What happened that day, however, was something that had never happened in Puerto Rico.

Maldonado was then-Treasury Secretary, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the government’s Chief Financial Officer: CFO. He had, in short, visibility and control of all the money that came in and was spent in the government of Puerto Rico.

Before that, he had also been Chief of Staff. He was the administration’s most trusted man before the Oversight Board and was in charge of the critical budget balance and the financial statements that would move the island forward in the process of regaining fiscal autonomy.

Such a powerful official told Ruben Sánchez that morning that he and the FBI were investigating a long-standing “institutional mafia” in the Treasury Department, with access to privileged taxpayer information that they used to extort people. This “mafia”, according to Maldonado, had access to the files of his past clients, and that among those involved in such activities were officials with links with the highest levels of the administration.

A few hours later and claiming that Maldonado had not told him about such serious events (which Maldonado says is not true), Rosselló fired Maldonado without even granting him a meeting to see what one of his most trusted men had to say. This became the first tremor began and then came the earthquake, which ended a month later, on July 24, when Rosselló Nevares stepped down.

A few days after Maldonado was fired, screenshots of a chat between Rosselló and his close aides, including derogatory messages against politicians and other public figures, was leaked.

On July 10, the scandal was reaching its peak when Education Secretary Julia Keleher and Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) Chief Ángela Ávila were accused of corruption. On July 13, when the 889-page chat became public, the scandal erupted, leading Rosselló Nevares to resign 11 days later after the peaceful “summer revolution”.

Maldonado and his son of the same name, and who accused Rosselló of corruption on social media, have not spoken ever since. They have never admitted it, but many assume it was them who made the screenshots and leaked the chat to the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI), which publish it on its website.

In this interview, granted on the first anniversary of Rosselló‘s resignation, Maldonado, occasionally along with his son and attorney Mayra López Mulero, speaks for the first time about how he became the most powerful man in the Rosselló´s administration, how he lost that power, he discusses his ideas about the chat, about who really had the power in that administration and about the investigations he referred, without result, to then former Justice Secretary and now Governor Wanda Vázquez.

Was Raúl Maldonado a victim of that administration or an accomplice to its excesses who, by a slip of the tongue, was left out of that close circle? Raúl Maldonado, his son, and his lawyer talk to El Nuevo Día about that and much more.

How has this last year been for you?

-I feel comfortable. It has been a year of much reflection, I have been thinking about what could have been done differently to help Puerto Rico improve. I have concluded that Puerto Rico needs an implosion of its entire government structure. It’s not just a change of leaders, it’s that execution is not allowed. Puerto Rico is ungovernable. You don’t have a way to execute good projects. Once you try to implement them, the structures in the agencies boycott you.

What motivation can people have to oppose good changes?

- There are more that one hundred agencies in Puerto Rico. Each person in that agency is a leader not only operational but political. Political means there are already certain restrictions on what you can do. Under the fiscal plan, we wanted to reduce the number of agencies. Reducing them means only one human resources director. Impossible to do. Why? The mayor calls you, representatives call you, senators call you. Politics doesn’t allow you to do anything.

Did you ever have a one-on-one conversation with Ricardo Rosselló about this? What was his reaction?

-Many times. The reaction was ‘let’s wait a little longer’.

Your profile is different than that of other members of Rosselló‘s cabinet. How did your appointment come about?

(Raúl Maldonado, Jr.): I can answer that. Two years before the election, I was invited to be part of the Plan for Puerto Rico. I was in the tax subcommittee. Obviously, the person who knows about taxes is my father, and I took him to the meetings. That´s how he met Ricardo Rosselló.

Who did the governor consult with to make major decisions?

-Those who discussed public policy issues with him are those in the chat, that’s the group he listened to.

Were you the ones who leaked the chat?

-The chat was released by the ICP, a journalistic investigation.

That version of the chat released by the CPI, did you recognize it as yours?

(Mayra López Mulero): We are not here to make any kind of expression in that direction. There are a number of issues that are under investigation.

(Raúl Maldonado Junior): -There is no more information because the chat administrator deleted it. Once the administrator deletes the chat, it disappears form every phone. The administrator was Ricardo Rosselló.

(Mayra López Mulero): - Surely you remember that Ricardo Rosselló, in a press conference, publicly said that after evaluating the recommendations by his lawyers - I don’t know if that included Wanda Vázquez, who was then Justice secretary - he decided that there was nothing illegal there and deleted it. There was no consequence because the first person who did nothing to protect those messages was Wanda Vázquez Garced.

How did you feel when you saw all those comments?

-Completely disgusted and annoyed. In a normal corporation, the board of directors obviously doesn’t do that.

Did you tell the governor that the chat was not appropriate or that what was being discussed there was not appropriate?

-I did, I said that several times. Did you see other things in that chat that have not been published and that you would say ‘Thank God this was not published because it would have been worse’, or something like that? (Mayra López Mulero): He’s not going to answer that question.

Why?

-Because I’m asking him not to answer that question because that´s my role as a lawyer. I can answer for him. The answer is yes. I can’t elaborate on that.

Are those other parts or excerpts from that very long chat in the hands of law enforcement authorities at the federal level or at the state level?

(Mayra López Mulero): -I can neither confirm nor deny that.

Did you see things that didn’t come out that you explicitly saw were a crime, the planning of a crime, and so on?

(Mayra López Mulero): -I reiterate my answer. That’s as far as we can go at this point. But the answer is that the universe is much more compromising than 889 pages.

When you see that leaked chat, did it cross your mind ‘this is going to bring down Rosselló’?

-I thought I was going to see a change in the form of governance. I never thought it would be so big and end up with a governor resigning. (

Raúl Maldonado, Jr.): - I thought that it would be difficult for him to be reelected, that he would not be nominated.

At the time you spoke about the “institutional mafia,” there was controversy surrounding you about questionable hiring in the Treasury Department and the hiring of companies that, in turn, hired your son. Wasn’t that to divert attention from that?

-I had 17 investigations going on. That was all public. In January, I took much more drastic measures, I brought in an international firm to review the contracts in all agencies, I changed the whole protocol. Once I did that, the administration’s attacks started coming. This was all arranged, it was to prevent us from doing these things. And it was taking money from a group that is an active donor to both parties. It’s a constant mob scheme.

Did anyone directly, or in an e-mail or a letter or in a hallway, tell you ‘Raúl, don’t mess with these people, be careful’?

-Many times.

What kind of threats did you suffer?

-We had people following us. I had my accounts hacked. Files from investigations in the Treasury Department disappeared. One of the most important cards I had from the institutional mafia, sold licenses, brought drugs because it controlled the ports. When I was investigating that, one of the agents called me and told me that our witness who was his partner had just been murdered. He was a high-ranking Treasury official.

Is he still at the Treasury today?

-The criminal investigation did not continue, but the administrative investigation continued and he could be removed.

Do you know anything about this person who was murdered, dates, his name, do you know any details that you can give us?

- The officers investigating didn’t tell me, because it was a regular investigation.

Has it been established whether this murder had anything to do with the investigation?

-It just wasn’t my jurisdiction.

You said you had 17 ongoing investigations

-The biggest ones were in licensing and permitting. They were officials who were canceling debt in the system, people paid them and they gave them the license or permit, and the others were tax-related investigations.

What happened to those investigations?

-Some were referred to the Justice Department and to the Office of Government Ethics.

Did you discuss these investigations with the current governor, Wanda Vázquez, at that time Secretary of Justice?

-Yes, they were discussed. I didn’t see them prosecuted. None of those investigations continued.

You’ve said on other occasions that you don’t trust the Justice Department. You don’t trust the Justice Department and its staff, or you don’t trust the department that Wanda Vázquez headed?

-I’ve done operations with prosecutors there, very good ones. Once you get to the political level up there, there was no trust. We have a division of Justice that is really a fascist government that persecutes people, that’s the reality. It’s an operational fascist arm to persecute those who are speaking out against the administration.

You publicly denounced the “institutional mafia” in the Treasury. But before you get there, had you discussed this issue with the governor?

-I got to a point where there was a lot of frustration. I had spoken to the governor many times. I was too frustrated.

We heard that Elías Sánchez and his mother-in-law took people to the Treasury who were applying for tax credits. Is that true?

-Elías was a private attorney and did represent taxpayers going to the Treasury Department.

And did Elías Sanchez’s clients, just because they were Elías Sánchez’s clients, receive any special treatment or did they jump the line or had access that others did not?

-The petition is what affects that, whether it is a public policy project, it is not the lobbyist or the one who represents them.

There will be people who read this interview and say, “Well, there Maldonado is painting himself as ‘The Lone Ranger,’ the vigilant of that administration. And you might also think that nobody gets to the positions you got to if you don’t, as they say, play the game. Did you play the game?

-I became Chief of Staff for one reason only: my relationship with the Oversight Board was excellent.

When did your relationship with the governor collapse?

-Once I became Chief of Staff, I started to lead major projects, there the relationship was affected. I went with the mentality of a private company, with a different type of governance. I received investigations from people who were very close to Fortaleza, which I immediately referred to La Fortaleza and the Ethics Office. The relationship obviously changed then.

Are you saying that your relationship with the governor was affected because you made referrals? However, when you left La Fortaleza to return to the Treasury, that’s when you gained the most power. You were in control of all government collections and spending.

-But that left me out of the political scene. But it’s a position of extraordinary power. I find it difficult to understand how, if your relationship with the governor was damaged, that relationship led you to have even more power.

(Raúl Maldonado, Jr.): Ricardo Rosselló did not want my father as Chief of Staff. He did the same thing that Wanda Vázquez did with Zoé Laboy: a figure with credibility. When my dad stepped down, he nominated him for Treasury secretary with the expectation that he won’t be confirmed.

But if he wanted him out, why didn’t he get him out?

(Raúl Maldonado Jr.): -Political cost.

The political cost is a daily cost. To avoid the political cost, he put a political enemy at the head of the entire government’s financial structure?

(Raúl Maldonado Jr.): -Because of the relationship between my father and the Oversight Board.

Do you think that someone tried to tarnish your relationship with the governor, what for, and who was that person?

-It’s not someone. It was many. All those who had interests that we were eliminating. Once you create a financial structure according to the standard, you eliminate a lot of things. I was proposing to appoint a career undersecretary in each agency. That was obviously sacrilege.

Wasn´t there a way to appoint an undersecretary that wasn’t a politician?

-There was also discrimination against those who came from the UPR if you didn’t come from an Ivy League. As we say in Cataño, “if you’re not a white man from Guaynabo, you didn’t get the job.”

Are you the subject of a state or federal investigation now?

(Mayra López Mulero): -The answer is no. He is not the subject of an investigation.

Have you been before a grand jury here or outside?

(Mayra López Mulero): -The answer is no.

Do you know of or are you aware of any state or federal investigation being conducted against the members of the chat or any operation of the Rosselló administration?

(Mayra López Mulero): - The answer is we can neither confirm nor deny it.

A lot of people thought that the chat itself was a scandal, but a year later we haven’t seen any results. Were crimes stemming from the chat? Was it blown out of proportion or not?

(Mayra López Mulero): -State authorities have gone above and beyond to avoid any consequences. The impunity promoted and encouraged by a subordinate of Ricardo Rosselló, who is now governor, has taken root.

For a long time, there has been a story that Rosselló was not in charge of the Rosselló administration, that the person in charge was Edwin Miranda’s KOI or Elías Sánchez. Is that so?

-The projection element in the media overshadowed public policy. Countries make difficult decisions in the first and second years. We were on the political campaign trail all four years.

Why talk now?

-I’m worried. Last year and for the first time, the people of Puerto Rico expressed themselves. So far, everyone seems asleep. I want to stay in Puerto Rico. I’m Caribbean. I am not American. If we don’t do this now, what’s gonna happen? A new election? A new story? Publicists made a lot of money, convinced the people, we handed out a few little checks and everyone said “we’re fine”. No, we’re not okay. We’re in bad conditions. We’re about to fall into another economic crisis that may be worse than the one we’ve been in.

How do you rate Wanda Vázquez´s performance?

—F.