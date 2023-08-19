Rescue personnel from the Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD) and the San Juan Emergency Management Office recovered the body of a 33-year-old tourist identified as Emilio Daniel Campbell who drowned on Thursday afternoon after being caught by strong riptides while swimming near Punta Las Marías beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mr. Campbell, who travelled from Chicago to Puerto Rico this week, was enjoying a day at the Punta Las Marías Beach in Puerto Rico’s capital when he decided to go for a swim, said San Juan Municipal Police chief, coronel José Juan García. The 33 year-old man was caught off-guard by riptides and tried to swim ashore, but drowned.

García said that specialized divers were able to find and recover Mr. Campbell’s body today due to strong ocean currents that affected the beach last night and Friday morning.

“The body was found and recovered today, close to where witnesses said Mr. Campbell entered the water. His body was found close to a seawall covered with rocks”, stated García.

PUBLICIDAD

The San Juan office of the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued riptide warnings for Punta Las Marías beach, including on Thursday, the day Mr. Campbell was seen entering the water. The NWS stated that breaking waves can reach up to six feet in height, while open-water waves can peak at over eight to 10 feet.

García told El Nuevo Día that Mr. Campbell’s body was sent to the Forensic Sciences Institute, where an autopsy would be carried out.