“Better Man,” Paramount Pictures’ feature dramatizing the life of British singer Robbie Williams, is one of the most ambitious and effective exercises in cinematic expressionism to be released in a long time. That’s saying a lot considering what Robert Eggers and his production team have accomplished with the remake of “Nosferatu,” which is still playing. As with “The Greatest Showman,” Michael Gracey’s direction takes care to build a complex and unpredictable cinematic scaffolding around a simple dramatic core that guarantees an instant emotional connection with the viewer.