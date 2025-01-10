Opinión
12 de enero de 2025
prima:Robbie Williams as you never imagined: “Better Man” transforms his biography

Film reinvents the narrative of music biopics with dazzling visual ambitions

January 10, 2025 - 4:43 PM

Scene from the movie "Better Man". (Suministrada)
Juanma Fernández París
By Juanma Fernández París
Crítico de cine

“Better Man,” Paramount Pictures’ feature dramatizing the life of British singer Robbie Williams, is one of the most ambitious and effective exercises in cinematic expressionism to be released in a long time. That’s saying a lot considering what Robert Eggers and his production team have accomplished with the remake of “Nosferatu,” which is still playing. As with “The Greatest Showman,” Michael Gracey’s direction takes care to build a complex and unpredictable cinematic scaffolding around a simple dramatic core that guarantees an instant emotional connection with the viewer.

