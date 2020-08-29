Just 68 days to go before the general elections, delays at the State Elections Commission (SEC) in ordering the printing of ballots and possible difficulties in processing applications for early and absentee voting are enough evidence for electoral experts and election commissioners not to rule out rescheduling the November 3 elections later the same month.

Besides, SEC president Juan Ernesto Dávila Rivera faces six claims demanding his ousting, the primary vote counting is still incomplete and, in the meantime, the possibility that an atmospheric event or the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the electoral calendar is still latent.

“The date can be changed because the Constitution does not establish a fixed date (for the elections). It only says (in Article IV Section 4) that elections should be held in November,” said constitutional lawyer Carlos Ramos.

He warned, however, that this has already sparked public debate among those who argue that it is not possible to change the date because a federal official, Washington Resident Commissioner, is elected the same day and that cannot be postponed.

“I understand this can be worked out because I think it’s a matter of interpreting the statutes restricting that decision,” Ramos said.

To change the date of the elections, and since they are in recess, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced would have to call the Legislative Assembly to an extraordinary session to discuss whether to postpone the date provided in the Electoral Code.

Yesterday, in response to questions from El Nuevo Día, La Fortaleza briefly informed that the possibility of changing the date of the elections “has not been considered.”

“It is time to start moving them. Elections do not have to be on November 3 because it does not say so in the Constitution, it is in the Electoral Code. For the first time, I believe that November 3 is not possible,” said former senator and former Popular Democratic Party (PPD) elections commissioner, Eudaldo Báez Galib.

He said multiple factors lead him to conclude that the SEC will not be able to comply with the November 3 date, an unprecedented event in the political history of the island. On August 9, it was already necessary to postpone the primary elections.

The most important factor is that the SEC still does not have the ballots, which are necessary to start a chain of events, such as the logistics and precision tests to program the electronic counting machines, to carry out simulations and, later, packing the electoral briefcases.

“I understand that we should be thinking about a bill to, at least, move the elections to the last Tuesday of November,” suggested former representative and former PNP elections commissioner, Francisco “Junior” González.

“They should already be working on that and not wasting time on nonsense. We are in the phase of who pushes more, who has more control. This is a situation that affects Puerto Ricans, they must resolve the electoral situation of Puerto Rico,” he said, noting that experts in electoral matters, from all political parties, have offered to help the SEC, but “no one is calling us.”

“We are there, watching time go by, doing nothing. We have people from all parties committed,” González said.

Experts told El Nuevo Día that the Legislature’s agenda should also include amendments to the Electoral Code, approved on July 20, to review some responsibilities the SEC cannot comply with now.

“In light of the information that has been made public about the SEC administrative and economic situation and the reality of a pandemic, if the virus spreads within the entity, I see a grim picture,” said former SEC President César Vázquez.

“I do not tend to postpone issues that need to be addressed. Throughout my professional life, I have shown this, especially when I chaired the SEC, but one must be realistic and as I said for the primary elections: drastic decisions have to be made, but looking at ensuring confidence on the final result of a general election,” he added.

He said a drastic decision is to go to the Legislature and ask to amend the date of the elections and look carefully at the dates set by the Electoral Code that cannot be met.

Yesterday, when each of the political party presidents was asked if they supported convening an extraordinary session to change the date of the elections, only the PNP leader, Pedro Pierluisi, responded emphatically “no.” The others referred the questions to their elections commissioners.

Ballots remain on the island

To begin with, the SEC has already missed three dates. According to the electoral calendar, the general primary vote count should have begun on August 19, and on August 20 the SEC should have ordered the preparation of official and sample ballots. Besides, 100 days before the elections, the SEC had to complete the selection of voting centers.

By press time, SEC Secretary Ángel Luis Rosa could not certify that the purchase order had been sent to Printech printing house, the same one that was in charge of printing the ballots for the Democratic presidential primary and the local primary elections.

After a meeting held on Wednesday, the SEC unanimously desisted from printing the ballot for the referendum in the United States because it turned out to be a very complicated process. Therefore, the four ballots will be printed by Printech.

It usually takes five weeks to print the ballots, but the printing company promised to do so in four weeks. Bringing the paper in from Canada takes eight weeks, but the owner of the company, Orlando Fiallo, told the SEC that he has paper left over from the local primary, Rosa said, and that they could begin printing with that paper.

“We are waiting for the Commission to finish the count and send the order in to see what can be done,” said Printech company attorney José A. Fusté.

The company has not been paid for the previous work.

“The main problem is that they haven´t paid yet. They owe him $1.5 million,” said PPD election commissioner Nicolás Gautier.

Today, the SEC will hold a second meeting with Printech staff to find out what terms they can offer for printing the ballots.

Printech will have to print 11,605,250 ballots. Proyecto Dignidad’s election commissioner, Juan M. Frontera Suau, said the company proposed to print 300,000 ballots in 34 days.

“That leaves no room for error, for blackouts, for a storm or any other problem that might come up,” he said.

Besides, both in the federal and state spheres, there are still lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the status referendum to be held on the same day as the general elections.

“Until a court decides, they cannot print ballots,” Baez Gálib said.

He added that if the SEC is forced to postpone the date of the elections, those candidates with more economic resources could benefit because they are still campaigning.

Also, he said, candidates who do not have all the voting station officials by November 3 would benefit because they would have additional time for the search.

The vote count also delayed

The primary elections vote count must be completed, according to the Electoral Code, 15 days after the electoral event, a term that expires on August 31. This date does not contemplate any challenges that may arise.

Neither the PNP nor the PPD has completed the vote count, a process that has been affected by the COVID-19 and by the ups and downs imposed by atmospheric phenomena amid the hurricane season, most recently by Storm Laura.

Just yesterday, the SEC secretary reported additional positive COVID-19 cases and said that they had to send employees to be tested.

“The new Electoral Code eliminated undersecretaries, we will see how we do. It is tight, but we´ll make the effort,” said Rosa.

“We have been asking the president to set deadlines for each step since last week, and another strategy has been making, in consensus, many of the decisions and there the president has to act immediately,” said the PNP elections commissioner, María Dolores “Lolin” Santiago.

The SEC president was not available for an interview yesterday and has not been available for more than a week.

Dávila Rivera is already facing six claims that are being handled by three judges randomly selected by the Supreme Court. Dávila Rivera is accused of neglecting his work due to the chaos seen last August 9th, which resulted in suspending the primary elections and that his subsequent actions have allegedly affected the general elections calendar.

Yesterday, during a meeting, the SEC president was questioned for adopting a resolution about the early and absentee vote based on “incorrect information,” claimed the Puerto Rican Independence Party elections commissioner Roberto Iván Aponte.

“Opinions by four of the five political parties were not included in that disagreement. The PNP believes in voting by mail. The other four parties believe that the ballot should be sent by mail, but that voters should go to the Permanent Registration Boards the days before to hand in the ballots,” Aponte explained.

Commissioners fear that the vote by mail may result in electoral fraud if strict control measures are not implemented.

The five commissioners have publicly expressed that the SEC is not prepared to handle the thousands of early and absentee votes expected for the general elections because the new Electoral Code increases the number of voters who can request them and even allows them to vote by mail.

The SEC secretary said that 65 percent of the letters they send to voters are returned. This dispute over preparations for early and absentee voting must be resolved before the elections. It is also being discussed whether the election commissioners will start acting now to find consensus regarding appointing a president, in case Dávila Rivera is ousted.

“This becomes more relevant with all the complaints that the president has and seeing the outcome of his performance at the agency,” said election Olvin Valentín, Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana election commissioner.