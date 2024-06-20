Yanira Raíces Vega indicated that next week they will announce which educational region will operate as a provisional LEA starting in August
Yanira Raíces Vega indicated that next week they will announce which educational region will operate as a provisional LEA starting in August
June 20, 2024 - 6:55 PM
After expressing confidence in being able to establish a solid foundation for the decentralization of the Department of Education, Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega said Wednesday that she is in dialogue with several legislators to clarify their doubts regarding the Regulation on the Powers and Duties of the Regional Education Offices (ORE), which the Senate rejected in April.
