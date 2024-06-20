Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
20 de junio de 2024
82°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Secretary of Education clarifies senators’ doubts on school system decentralization

Yanira Raíces Vega indicated that next week they will announce which educational region will operate as a provisional LEA starting in August

June 20, 2024 - 6:55 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Raíces Vega assured that they are taking action to comply with the plans of the federal Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

After expressing confidence in being able to establish a solid foundation for the decentralization of the Department of Education, Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega said Wednesday that she is in dialogue with several legislators to clarify their doubts regarding the Regulation on the Powers and Duties of the Regional Education Offices (ORE), which the Senate rejected in April.

Tags
Yanira Raíces VegaMiguel CardonaPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 20 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: