From left to right: Camille Vélez Rivé, who serves as a District of Puerto Rico Court judge, la secretaria del Tribunal Federal de San Juan María Antongiorgi Jordán, Clerk of the Court and Gina Méndez Miró, Puerto Rico Court of Appeals judge. (Archivo)

Washingon - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced yesterday the nominations of Puerto Ricans Gina Méndez Miró, Camille Vélez Rivé and María Antongiorgi Jordán to the San Juan Federal Court.

