💬See comments
Washingon - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced yesterday the nominations of Puerto Ricans Gina Méndez Miró, Camille Vélez Rivé and María Antongiorgi Jordán to the San Juan Federal Court.
- ⎙
Friday, August 5, 2022 - 4:34 p.m.
Washingon - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced yesterday the nominations of Puerto Ricans Gina Méndez Miró, Camille Vélez Rivé and María Antongiorgi Jordán to the San Juan Federal Court.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: