💬See comments
Washington D.C. - The seven Puerto Rican members of the New York City Council - all Democrats - are running for re-election on Tuesday, November 7, as favorites to win their respective races.
- ⎙
Monday, November 6, 2023 - 12:53 p.m.
Washington D.C. - The seven Puerto Rican members of the New York City Council - all Democrats - are running for re-election on Tuesday, November 7, as favorites to win their respective races.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: