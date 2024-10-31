The Puerto Rican artist held events in Pennsylvania to mobilize the Puerto Rican vote in the state that could decide Tuesday’s presidential election
October 31, 2024 - 2:56 PM
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Lin-Manuel Miranda injected his energy into Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in Philadelphia and Bethlehem, where he particularly urged the large number of Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania to vote next Tuesday with the belief that the federal government’s treatment of Puerto Rico can be challenged at the ballot box.
