Sports are a part of the family entertainment options at The Outlet 66 Mall

Canóvanas.- The Outlet 66 Mall continues its transformation process into a more fun-oriented concept, and this time, it will add traditional sports to the family entertainment center “Sector Sixty6,” confirmed the mall’s management.

Although there is no set date for the launch of this new adventure, which complements the attractions of the space, including the first all-electric indoor go-kart race center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and the Top Eliminator Dragster, the vision of owners Justin and Paola Tirri is already in motion.

“We’re working on a concept called ‘Sector Sport’, which is where we’re round out our entertainment offerings because we don’t have sports right now. We’ll be working on the whole sports aspect here in Canóvanas to continue shaping the family environment, what sports are all about,” said Daniel J. Santiago, Vice President of Operations at The Outlet 66 Mall. Santiago, vice president of operations at The Outlet 66 Mall.

The executive revealed that some of the sports to be included in “Sector Sport” are soccer, beach tennis, and volleyball.

The entertainment center in Canóvanas also features an area with over 160 machines with new technologies and VIP lounges for private activities, Bowling Sector Sixty6, and the Fun Box, a multi-level obstacle course with various challenges that will fill you with adrenaline.

Another project in the works is the upcoming opening of the second “Sector Sixty6″ entertainment center at Catalinas Mall in Caguas. It is expected to open its doors during the first quarter of 2023.

Where it all started

The innovative entertainment center in Canóvanas began its adventures as an idea conceived by the owners of The Outlet 66 Mall, captured within the pages of a notebook.

“They started making (drawing) the track on paper and started designing the different areas of what was once just a dream, and during the aftermath of (Hurricane) María (in 2017), we were able to to turn it into a reality. Obviously, the business situation has been transitioning, and this was ideal because shopping malls have changed greatly. I mean, what’s happening with Amazon, eBay, and online orders has completely changed the approach to how purchases are typically made today,” Santiago emphasized, referring to the economic impact of Hurricane María’s effect on the island and the subsequent changes necessary to survive in the market.

He added that the implementation of these games in 2018 was welcomed by citizens across the Island. “The change was drastic because the traffic wasn’t the same as it is today,” Santiago recounted.

“What we want is to continue creating an environment, an atmosphere where families can come and we can offer them everything. We can provide entertainment, any shopping they need to do, as well as food, and that’s what we’ve been working on,” added the executive, who did not rule out expanding to more towns across the island in the future.