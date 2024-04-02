Sharing their family retreat in Barranquitas

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Barranquitas.- From afar, the quaint wooden structure with its pitched roof, surrounded by fruit trees and flowers, looks like a children’s playhouse. Upon closer inspection, one discovers the cozy space that Casita Cucubano offers for basking in the countryside’s beauty.

This short-term lodging, which resembles a tiny house, is located in Barrio Palo Hincado. It opened its doors in January of this year with the intention of offering an agroecological experience, according to its owner, Ivelisse Raquel Varela Torres.

“This is a family project that has been in the works for many years, across generations. Originally, it was a small ranch for gatherings, hosting family parties... I’m a school social worker by trade, but my passions are agriculture, agroecology, and animal husbandry. So, the idea was to fuse the experience of rural life with the concept of an agroecological family farm,” shared Varela Torres, who renovated the place alongside her husband, Ignacio Vélez.

The two-story cottage includes a living room, kitchen, bathroom, terrace, and a deck on the first floor. The twin bed is located upstairs, with an additional inflatable bed available. It is equipped with a television, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. Yet its main attraction undoubtedly lies in the family farm, where guests can enjoy farm animals and harvests including grapefruit, mandarin oranges, pitahaya, avocado, bananas, and eggs, among other delights, during their stay.

This project, perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle and immersing oneself in nature, is still in its early stages, and the owners plan to expand their services with options such as breakfast. In the meantime, the verdant mountains, the melodic songs of the coquí frogs, and the flickering lights of fireflies in the cool Barranquitas evenings create a unique environment for guests.

“I think that those who are trying to find themselves spiritually can do so here. We have welcomed guests who have used the space for retreats, meditation, and couples yoga,” noted Varela Torres, a mother of three children, who confesses that “when there are no guests” and she needs to clear her mind, she lies down in the hammock on the balcony of Casita Cucubano to recharge.