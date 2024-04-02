Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
2 de abril de 2024
76°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Somos Barranquitas: Miguel Ortiz breaks through with his artisanal coffee La Torre

The product of the former cabinetmaker is distinguished for its unique flavor achieved through a wood-roasting process

April 2, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Miguel Ángel Ortiz Santos, owner and creator of the La Torre Café Artesanal product, maintained that he abandoned cabinetmaking to delve into coffee making. (Xavier García)
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Barranquitas.- Sitting in front of one of the windows of his workshop in Barrio Cañabón, Miguel Ángel Ortiz Santos separates, grain by grain, the ripe coffee he buys from local coffee growers, removing impurities from the fruit. Then, with the hum of machines in the background, he pours the selected beans into the roasters that toast his exquisite product: La Torre Café Artesanal.

It is this rustic production process—which is on the brink of extinction—that sets this family brand apart in the competitive coffee industry on the island.

“After working as a cabinetmaker for 30 years, I created this coffee brand in 2006. I wanted it to be different from all the others... This coffee is roasted entirely with wood, as you see here; the aroma and flavor are dictated by the wood. It’s what gives this coffee that unique flavor. And I’m very proud of the brand, which we’ve been working on for 14 years,” said the owner of the only artisanal coffee producer in Barranquitas and creator of the machines that roast 800 pounds daily.

Don Miguel had always enjoyed roasting wood-fired coffee for personal consumption, but the idea of commercializing it came about unexpectedly.

“It was a curious thing. Our eldest daughter lived in Texas, and when my wife visited her, I sent along a bit of coffee. When she opened the package there, the neighbor, who is American, caught a whiff and said, ‘Why don’t you sell this coffee?’ That’s when we started considering it,” added the merchant and father of three.

That’s how they perfected their wood-fired roasting system, and on July 17, 2007, they sold their first bag of coffee at the Feria de Artesanía de Barranquitas (“Barranquitas Craft Fair”).

Once the coffee is roasted, Don Miguel, along with his two employees, spreads the beans on the cooling tray, allowing them to begin the most critical step of production. “You have to cool it quickly because it’s too hot and can turn into charcoal,” he warns about the process. Then, it rests for a minimum of two days to release carbon dioxide. That’s when they grind and package it, it’s all done from the La Torre sector.

“This coffee is gentle on the stomach, not acidic at all. You can have it before bedtime because it won’t keep you awake. This coffee is fantastic, really. I don’t recommend it because it’s mine, but because it’s good and not blended; it’s completely pure,” Don Miguel adds with enthusiasm.

La Torre Artisanal Coffee is available ground or as whole beans. It is available for purchase on their website at cafelatorre.com. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 787-205-8536.

Tags
Somos Barranquitas EnglishSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 1 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: