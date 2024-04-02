Eternal resting place for a son of Barranquitas

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Barranquitas.- Known as the “Altar de la patria” (“Altar of the Nation”) and “Cuna de próceres” (“Birthplace of Patriots”), illustrious figures like Luis de Casenave, Mercedes Negrón Muñoz, and Francisco Aponte Pérez figure among Barranquitas native sons and daughters. Yet, it is without a doubt the name of the journalist, poet, and politician Luis Muñoz Rivera that lends weight to these monikers of the town.

That is why the legacy of Muñoz Rivera is celebrated through various monuments that not only narrate his story but also contribute to the tourist attractions of this city in the middle of the island. One of them is the house where the patriot lived during his childhood, which has been turned into a museum. It is located in the town center, on a street that also bears his name.

“It’s a small museum, but you’ll find concise and precise information about Muñoz Rivera that will situate you in time and space really well. It’s thematic, obviously, because it tells you about his life as a child, his various roles, from the early years of his life as a poet and journalist,” explained Fermín Candelario, guide at the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture.

The humble wooden house with a zinc roof was rented by the family in 1859. Muñoz Rivera lived here until he was eight years old, although he continued to reside in Barranquitas, where he wrote his first poems and began his career in politics. In Casa Museo, visitors can look at clippings from the articles he wrote for the newspaper La Democracia, which he founded in 1890 in Ponce. Additionally, there are writings and photographs showcasing his political career, his desk, and a family tree.

“When he (Luis Muñoz Rivera) passed away in 1916, a funeral procession brought him here. A friend of his, Eduardo Georgetti, purchased the house for a thousand dollars and donated it to the people of Puerto Rico to be preserved as a museum. Essentially, this is one of the first museums in all of Puerto Rico,” emphasized Carlos Vélez Mercado, a tourist guide in Barranquitas.

Inside the mausoleum’s back area, visitors can admire a large mural depicting Muñoz Rivera’s life created by Rafael Ríos in the 1950s. On the left wing, there is information about the life of Muñoz Marín, while on the right side of the painting, snippets of Muñoz Rivera’s history is displayed.