The federal prosecution’s star witness in the murder trial of banker Maurice Spagnoletti testified yesterday that one of the defendants confessed to her how the crime happened.

The confession was revealed to the jury of nine women and three men by Milagros Pérez, an ex-girlfriend of co-defendant Rolando Rivera Solis and an employee of his company, SJ Tropical, which provided maintenance services at the Doral Bank.

According to her testimony, Rivera Solís became “very upset” when Spagnoletti began investigating contracts at Doral, including those of SJ Tropical. She added that because of the animosity with the banker, Spagnoletti was referred to as “el viejo” (old man) in Rivera Solís´ “casa santoral” (religious residence).

She said that also co-defendant Alex Burgos Amaro, a.k.a. “Yogi,” who was an employee of SJ Tropical and with whom Pérez said she had a brief romantic relationship, called her on the morning of June 15, 2011. “Alex calls me and tells me that he got a call from the casa santoral to do an ‘ebo’ of the street, that ‘el viejo’ was leaving,” Pérez said. “When we talk about ‘ebo’ (in the Yoruba religion), we talk about a cleansing ritual,” she added after saying she joined the religion with Rivera Solis.

“But when (Burgos Amaro) talked to me about cleansing the street, I interpreted it as a reference to the fact that they were going to eliminate someone,” she affirmed.

She said that Burgos Amaro did not give her any further details. Pérez said that at the time of the call, recalling that Burgos Amaro had been prosecuted in the past, she suggested him not do it.

“I advised him that since he has been released...,” Pérez said, crying briefly, “that he had two children, to stay out of it,” she continued.

She recounted that he continued to speak with Burgos Amaro that same day to confirm that he was in the main building of the Doral Bank. She added that, in a later conversation, Burgos Amaro told her “that he had decided not to participate in the request that had been made” and that “he had left the [Doral] tower late.”

However, Pérez testified that approximately on December 2011, Burgos Amaro spoke with her at a store and confessed to her the details of Spagnoletti’s murder. According to that conversation, Burgos Amaro was the person who said that the banker had left the building on the night of June 15, 2011.

“(Burgos Amaro) told me that he had received some calls and that he had made some calls... what in the street is called ‘setiado,’” she testified, explaining that Burgos Amaro told her that he had seen in Spagnoletti’s car “gifts, flowers or something because it was a special occasion.”

“He also tells me that the person who killed Spagnoletti, who shot him, was Yadiel,” the witness claimed. “I understand that he was referring to Yadiel Serrano (Canales) a.k.a. ‘Motombo.’”

Pérez assured that she had already met Serrano Canales because she was his “godmother” when she initiated him into the Yoruba religion at Rivera Solis´ residence. At that time, according to the witness, Burgos Amaro also offered details of another murder in which he allegedly participated with Serrano Canales before Spagnoletti’s death.

During the cross-examination, Pérez did not face questions from Burgos Amaro’s defense, since he will be tried in the summer. His legal representative, Anita Hill, said, at the beginning of the trial, that the separate trial was authorized by Judge Francisco Besosa due to the lawyer´s personal matters.

Meanwhile, the defense attorneys tried to sow doubts about the veracity and intentions of Pérez’s version which also implicated the other defendants in drug trafficking activities, charges that are part of the indictment.

Through objections during the prosecutor’s direct and cross-examination questions, the defense attorneys tried to make the jury see that Pérez’s testimony was based on expressions she had heard and not on events she personally observed.

José Vélez, attorney for Luis Carmona Bernacet, a.k.a. “Cano Cumbre,” got Pérez to admit that she never saw him commit any crime, including dealing drugs.

Upon Vélez’s questions, the witness also said that Burgos Amaro did not talk to her about Carmona Bernacet related to Spagnoletti’s murder.

Meanwhile, Peter Díaz, Serrano Canales’ attorney, also highlighted that Pérez never saw Serrano Canales handling controlled substances or committing any crime, although, when asked by the prosecutor, she said that she saw him bringing Carmona Bernacet money from drug sales in the Jardines de Caparra housing development.

Meanwhile, Díaz asked questions seeking to focus on the fact that Pérez did not immediately inform the authorities about Burgos Amaro’s alleged confession. In fact, Pérez said that Rivera Solís knew that, since September 2011, she began to be interviewed by federal agents in the Doral investigation, including the contract with SJ Tropical.

Pérez acknowledged that she did not mention anything to law enforcement agencies about Burgos Amaro until after she appeared before a federal grand jury in 2015 to testify in the case, which resulted in the fraud indictment against Rivera Solís and then Doral Bank executive Annelise Figueroa was charged with fraud.

She said that, at that time, she had begun to study law and made a “commitment to justice”.

She assured that she has not received any benefit of immunity for her testimony, while she admitted that she has not been charged for the events in which she testified, for offering false information in the tax returns during the time of SJ Tropical (2008-2011) nor for lying to federal authorities due to the false motivations of a marriage in the 1990s to help a foreigner to enter Puerto Rico.

In turn, Leonardo Aldridge, attorney for Rivera Solís, highlighted the fact that Burgos Amaro confessed to Pérez, despite knowing that she had been frequently interviewed by federal agents for months.