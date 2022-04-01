Statehood delegates with the governor Pedro Pierluisi and judge Erick Kolthoff.
Statehood delegates with the governor Pedro Pierluisi and judge Erick Kolthoff. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Washington D.C. - The latest reports by delegates elected to lobby for statehood in Congress reflect the uncertainty surrounding the bill introduced in Congress seeking that Puerto Rico becomes a U.S. state.

💬See comments