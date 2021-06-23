💬See comments
Washington - The six officials elected to lobby for statehood will be sworn in on July 1 at La Fortaleza and will not arrive in Washington until July 6, when both the U.S. House and Senate will be in recess.
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 - 1:37 p.m.
