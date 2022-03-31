House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, before a ceremony.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, before a ceremony. (Greg Nash)

Washington D.C. – House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) confirmed today that bringing a bill on Puerto Rico´s political future to a vote on the U.S. House floor requires consensus in the Democratic caucus.

