Washington D.C. - The White House asked the United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, to continue in his position.

The decision implies that the official’s resignation, which was to be effective Sunday, has been withdrawn.

”I am truly honored and privileged to be able to continue to serve the people of Puerto Rico, and I am extremely grateful to President Biden for giving me this opportunity,” said United States Attorney Muldrow yesterday.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico has won praise from various sectors, including government officials on the island, among other things for his prudence in public expressions.

But, President Biden, as was the case with almost all U.S. Attorneys, asked him to resign on February 9 as part of the traditional transition process to renew those offices.

”Rest assured that I will strive every day to make Puerto Rico a safer place to live and raise a family, and I will fully implement the law enforcement priorities of the Department of Justice and the White House,” Muldrow added yesterday.

When he tendered his resignation, Muldrow said “serving the people of Puerto Rico as U.S. Attorney has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty in my more than 30 years of public service.”

Muldrow was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to replace Rosa Emilia Rodríguez and was sworn into office in October 2019.

He indicated that his priorities include combating public corruption, drug trafficking, and violent crime.

Muldrow serves as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Tampa, Florida. From 1995 to 2001, he worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Juan, when Guillermo Gil was Puerto Rico´s U.S. Attorney.