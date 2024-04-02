Strawberry & Coffee Lovers offers 350 types of frappés in Barceloneta 

Lee la nota en español aquí.

Barceloneta.- Rather than just offering 10 or 15 types of frappés, Strawberry & Coffee Lovers in Barceloneta, a specialized spot in sweets that has caused a sensation on social media, makes a whopping 350.

However, success did not happen overnight. Sixteen years ago, the owner of the establishment, Sharon Andino Rosario, started selling strawberry frappés, piña coladas, and chocolate-covered strawberries from a small cart named Creaciones Mi Casita, located in front of La Boca beach.

“We changed (the name) to Strawberry & Coffee Lovers and moved to the entrance of Barceloneta’s public plaza. That’s when we started getting recognized; it was awesome. The frappés we make are a work of art,” shared the proprietor.

But the establishment not only sells desserts; it also offers various photo-worthy settings and sells of creative breakfasts, fruit arrangements, and even keto brunch.

Every week, the establishment sells approximately 1,200 frappés. El Unicornio (“The Unicorn”), a four-layered concoction featuring Nutella, strawberries, pistachios, and passion fruit cheesecake, is the local star. It is closely followed by Cielo en la Tierra (“Heaven on Earth”), a three-layer blend of Nutella, strawberry, and cheesecake; Pecado Blanco (“White Sin”), a white chocolate beverage; and the mango piña colada. Each one includes toppings like chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, cheesecake, or wafers.

“We are the first in Puerto Rico to offer up to four flavors in one cup,” said Andino Rosario.

For those who prefer simplicity, flavors such as Ferrero chocolate, Nutella, or strawberry are popular choices. Alternatively, there are options like Duplo or Tronky cake with chocolate, Sara Lee with Cameo cookies, peanuts, or banana, and pistachio with coconut, among others.

Depending on the time of year, seasonal options are added the menu. During the Christmas season—from October 1st to January 6th—they introduce treats like arroz con dulce (sweet rice pudding), tembleque (coconut pudding), majerete (corn pudding), coquito (coconut eggnog), and mint bonbons.

“For Valentine’s season, we launched one called Amor y Odio (”Love and Hate”). It’s a margarita-style frappé with strawberry and lemon flavors, customers loved it,” added the professionally trained cosmetologist.

In addition to inventive beverages, Andino Rosario has created a menu featuring dishes like egg burritos, hash browns, ham, or bacon; pumpkin pancakes with scrambled eggs and ham; sandwiches; crepes; waffles, and coffee. They also offer more than 10 ketogenic dishes.

El Unicornio shake at Strawberry & Coffee Lovers restaurant by Sharon Andino Rosario. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

“Our specialty, which is what I love the most, is the pumpkin pancakes filled with cream cheese. This recipe has been passed down from my mom and my family,” shared the entrepreneur, who has created nine jobs.

“Here, they often talk about how to treat people, of treating people with love and care. All those things really gratify you, give you the strength to keep going,” she added, confessing that “It’s difficult and frustrating for small business owners” to sustain a local business, referring to the high operational costs involved in running a small business.

The next dream she longs to fulfill is to rent rooms for couples through the Airbnb platform, where they will be served the breakfasts and shakes she prepares.