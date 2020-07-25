A study by economist Ramón Cao García detected several inconsistencies in the recently certified Electric Power Authority (PREPA) fiscal plan, a document that, according to this expert, seems to be based on optimistic and unrealistic projections.

The study was commissioned by engineer and planner Tomás Torres Placa, who is the consumer representative in PREPA's Governing Board.

The first inconsistency was identified in cost projections for the transmission and distribution system, for which a public-private partnership with the LUMA Energy consortium was recently announced.

“After the first five years LUMA Energy operations in Puerto Rico, the operational costs of transmission and distribution, instead of going down, go up. It is a 1.33 percent increase,” said Torres Placa.

The second inconsistency has to do with the rate impact. Cao García found that the graphs on this issue allegedly exclude everything related to debt service and the transition charge.

According to the fiscal plan, “the most important thing to achieve now is the Authority’s pension fund restructuring. However, the proposal is to raise rates between 1.3 and 1.7 cents to mitigate and solve that problem,” Torres Placa noted.

The third inconsistency Cao García detected is that certified the plan´s federal reconstruction funds section does not allegedly recognize all of PREPA's debt.

Torres Placa said that according to PREPA's interim financial statements, the public corporation's debt rose from $13.558 billion in June 2017 to $17.692 billion in December 2019.

In that line, Cao García identified a fourth inconsistency: the Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with bondholders and reconstruction funds granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) do not resolve the problem insolvency in PREPA.

Last year's fiscal plan considers the scenario that FEMA would grant PREPA 45 percent of the funds necessary to rebuild the power grid. Such reconstruction would cost between $14 billion and $20 billion, and FEMA would grant between $7 billion and $10 billion.

“If that´s the case, the Authority would have to finance the difference, everything that FEMA does not cover, and we are talking about $8 billion. The degree of insolvency in the Authority does not provide to finance what FEMA and other federal agencies do not grant,” Torres Placa said.